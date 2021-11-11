MISSOULA — Three players who verbally committed the past year to the Montana men's basketball programs officially signed their letters of intent this week.
Jaxon Nap out of Renton, Washington, Rhett Reynolds, a Shelby hooper and local recruit out of the Hi-Line, and Isaiah Kerr from Palo Alto, California, all made their signings to the Griz hoops program official Wednesday and Thursday. All three were offered full-ride scholarships.
Fitting with the theme of adding versatility from the Class of 2021, Montana head coach Travis DeCuire noted the trio are able to fill in different slots on the floor.
"We feel like all three of these players can fill current voids on our team, or fill voids that will be left after we graduate our current senior class," DeCuire said in a release from Montana Athletics. "We needed depth, and we needed versatility, and we get that in these guys, who can all play multiple positions."
All three signed their NLIs Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period for college basketball — and the program confirmed the signings in a press release Friday Thursday morning.
Last season, due mostly to the COVID-19 pandemic restricting recruiting to zero in-person interactions, Montana had zero recruits sign in the early period before adding all of its newcomers in the later period in the spring.
This year, with restrictions lifted and recruiting more normal, the Griz could actually watch recruits and talk to them at camps or summer circuits. That wasn't the case for Reynolds, a tall and lanky forward, though, who committed back in early 2021 as the first Class of 2022 recruit to verbally commit to Montana.
"The thing that Coach (Travis) DeCuire and Coach (Jay) Flores told me is welcome to the family," Reynolds said to the Missoulian/406mtsports.com at the time of his commitment. "I just think it's a big family, it doesn't matter when you were a part of it, you're part of the family. That's the really cool thing with them, traditions stay forever and people always want to be about winning. I think it's a big reason why they have a lot of guys stick around, people love winning."
Kerr, a guard, committed over the summer in early July, while Nap, a rangy wing with guard-like skills, followed in mid September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.