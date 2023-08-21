MISSOULA — Washington-Grizzly Stadium will be more packed the next time Luke Flowers takes the field in the Garden City.

Flowers, a Montana Grizzlies quarterback commit, was in town Friday for Rigby’s football game against Coeur d’Alene in a season-opening battle between two Idaho teams. A relatively small but lively crowd occupied a portion of the west side of the 25,217-capacity stadium.

Hours before kickoff, UM announced that it had set the record for most Griz football season tickets sold with 18,667. That news caught Flowers’ eye.

“I love the culture here, the tradition, the fan base,” he said of why he had chosen Montana. “You saw their ticket sales, they were sold out on ticket sales again this year. It’s just a great place to play college football. I feel that their offensive style and schemes suit my play style well.”

Flowers became Montana’s first commit in the Class of 2024 when he announced his commitment on June 19. He had received a full-ride scholarship offer from the Griz, he said, on April 3 after he took a visit to campus.

He fielded an offer from Arizona last summer and visited Boise State for its Junior Day in the winter. He decided to call it early by committing to Montana instead of waiting for other potential offers over the summer, during the fall or after his senior season.

“I committed early because Montana won me over after they offered me and I came up here a couple times,” he said.

Flowers got some help in his decision from his parents. His father, Aaron, and mother lived in Montana when the former coached for the Montana State Bobcats.

Aaron had taken a job coaching quarterbacks and receivers under Mike Kramer in Bozeman in December 1999. That was well before Luke was born.

“Although they’re rivals, they (my parents) kind of helped me out with noticing how good of a place it is and how beautiful the state of Montana is,” Luke Flowers noted.

He can now focus on his high school season with his college decision behind him. Rigby certainly has a target on its back as the two-time defending state champions.

Being able to call himself a Grizzly feels “awesome,” he said. He and the Trojans even had the maroon jerseys to resemble Montana in his second game played at Wa-Griz.

“If you speak to people from Montana, they always speak highly of the Griz,” he said. “I’m just excited to try to do my best this season and see what we can do here and then get to work next season up here.”

Winning tradition

Rigby has created a culture of winning under head coach Armando Gonzalez.

In six seasons, Gonzalez has led the Trojans to three state championships, a runner-up finish and a 56-13 overall record. They’ve done that while playing in Class 5A, the largest classification in the state.

Flowers was the starting quarterback for the first time last season. He engineered a 28-21 comeback win in the state championship game against Meridian, throwing for 312 yards and one touchdown, running for another score and converting a 2-point pass.

"I learned that I can execute,” he said in evaluating his first season. “I learned that we’re good as a team. We’ll just have to build to that point again.”

Not only is Rigby winning, but the program is producing college football players. Flowers will be the Trojans’ third consecutive starting quarterback to sign with a team in the Big Sky Conference.

Class of 2020 quarterback Keegan Thompson signed with Idaho State. Class of 2022 signal caller Tiger Adolpho inked with Weber State and is currently serving a two-year mission.

Flowers believes coaching plays a key role in Rigby churning out NCAA Division I quarterbacks.

“I think it's the schemes that we run and the situations the coaches put us in,” he said. “In most of our plays, we have different audibles or different things receivers can do to try to beat certain coverages. In most of the things we call, we have an option to beat everything. They just put us in very good situations to succeed.”

Gonzalez and Aaron Flowers, the offensive coordinator, have extensive coaching experience. Gonzalez has been in the business for 25 years, primarily coaching in talent-rich Southern California.

Before that, he coached quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers at Cal State Northridge from 1997 to 2001. He tutored All-Big Sky quarterback Marcus Brady, All-Big Sky receiver Andrew Amerson and former NFL wideout D.J. Hackett.

Flowers also coached at C-SUN before he took the job at Montana State. There, he played for and coaching alongside current Montana assistant coach Rob Phenicie.

“The schemes and stuff we do here are really helpful in that situation preparing me for college football,” Luke Flowers said. “The opponents we play, we play good teams. All of 5A has good teams in it across the state. All of it together really just prepares me. I really give the credit to my coaches and teammates and the competition we play for bettering me.”

Incoming talent

Flowers stands at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds entering his final high school season.

He threw two touchdowns on deep passes against Coeur d’Alene and weaved through the offensive and defensive fronts for a 2-yard touchdown run. He was picked off four times, although one came on a Hail Mary attempt.

“I like to say I can make pretty much every throw that needs to be made,” he said in describing himself as a quarterback. “Today didn’t really showcase that. I didn’t play my best obviously.”

He added: “You just got to try to shake it off as hard as it might be in some circumstances. It’s harder at some times than others. Sometimes I just get in a funk and then I just got to get better at getting out of it.”

Flowers keeps confidence in himself, his abilities and his teammates even when he’s faced adversity, like he did again Friday. He’s not afraid to continue airing out the football as he at times showcased a strong arm and ability to place the ball where only his receiver can grab it.

He comes from great lineage as his father, Aaron, was a prolific passer who set the CSUN single-game passing record (457 yards) against Montana in 1996. The quarterback for the Griz that game was Brian Ah Yat, whose son, Keali’i, is a true freshman at UM this season.

“I know my guys can make plays,” Luke Flowers said of his receivers. “They’ve shown it in practice, they’ve made plays, so I trust them. Try to get back in my groove a little bit, so I tried to air one out and see if you could make something happen.”

Flowers is rated as a three-star QB and is ranked as the No. 5 player in Idaho for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, as of Saturday. He passed for 3,009 yards and 37 touchdowns last season while leading Rigby to an 11-2 record.

Like Rigby, Montana is a program that is used to having high expectations and a target on its back. That experience should serve him well when he moves to Montana from the town of about 5,200 people near Idaho Falls in eastern Idaho.

“Everyone wants to beat us,” he said. "When you have success, that’s what happens. So, we just got to be able to work like we are still the underdog and just try to do it that way and see what happens.”