MISSOULA — It took until Week 11, but Montana is finally going on the road for the second consecutive week.
The Griz might have to get used to that if they’re hoping to make a deep playoff run. They’re ranked No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll with two weeks to play and, unless they can earn a top-four seed, they’re almost certainly going to have to play at least two road games in a row in the playoffs.
“The toughest part is making the trips in general,” former Griz wide receiver Scott Gurnsey said. “You like going on the road to the extent that you treat it like a business trip, kind of us against the world. There’s no outside distractions. You’re with the guys and you’re doing nothing but football.
“Not that it’s easy to go on the road two weeks in a row, but I don’t think it’s that huge of a deal. It might even galvanize a team to an extent. As juniors and seniors, it shouldn’t affect you too much. It’s that road warrior mentality.”
The Griz started their two-game trip on a positive note by beginning November with one of their most complete games of the season in a 35-0 beatdown at Northern Colorado last week. They now head to Northern Arizona this Saturday before returning home to host Montana State in their regular-season finale on Nov. 20.
There’s no magic formula to carry over that strong outing from last week to this week. Football is a week-to-week game, and good preparation throughout the week is one key aspect, but that then must be translated onto the field on Saturday, Montana coach Bobby Hauck noted.
“Part of it’s being healthy, which we’re not,” he elaborated. “So, beyond being healthy, I don’t know. We need to go execute and play well. It’s one of those deals where you can want a lot of things. I wanted a pony for Christmas when I was a little kid. I didn’t get one.”
UM has had success on the road, going 3-1 against teams that have a combined record of 17-20 (.459). They’re 4-1 at home, but that’s against teams that are a combined 11-36 (.234).
Despite facing tough competition on the road, UM is allowing 13.8 points per game compared to 15 on average at home. The scoring hasn’t dropped off much as the Griz are putting up 27.5 points per game away Missoula compared to 30.6 points at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
“Football’s an emotional game,” Hauck said. “I think defense has certainly got to be played with fire and passion, and our guys have it.”
Injuries, which have plagued the Griz most of the year, could be one factor behind the road success. They were as healthy as they’ve been all year when they opened the season with a 13-7 win at Washington. They were missing just two starters against Eastern Washington but got banged up at key positions during that game.
Against Idaho, the Griz had back their full complement of defensive players for the first time in six weeks. This past weekend, quarterback Cam Humphrey and running backs Xavier Harris and Isiah Childs returned, although the offensive and defensive lines took some hits with injuries.
The Griz have started seven different starting offensive lineups in nine games. They’ve gone with eight different starting defensive lineups. They've had 19 different starters on offense and 18 on defense.
“It’s been a broken record for six or seven weeks here now,” Hauck said. “We’re playing a different lineup every week, that’s difficult. It’s hard to have any continuity. It’s hard to have consistency. There’s probably more of that this week.”
If some of those injured players don’t return, their backups are at least getting valuable reps in the regular season before the playoffs begin. If those players do come back, then it would add a boost to the team, given that they can perform at a higher level than their replacements.
As has been the case most of the season, the Griz are trying to make do with the players they have. It’s all they can do while they wait for other players to be cleared by the medical staff.
“Maybe I’ll get my pony this year,” Hauck wryly said.
College GameDay
Montana has been pushing to have College GameDay, ESPN’s three-hour kickoff to the day of college football each Saturday, come to Missoula for the Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 20.
The athletic department has been in an all-out social media blitz since last week. The Griz have gotten support from Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament, a Montana native and UM grad, and Academy Award-winning actor JK Simmons, a UM alum.
Even Montana Democratic senator Jon Tester and Republican senator Steve Daines reached across the aisle to make a video to try to convince ESPN to visit Missoula.
College GameDay makes its decision on where it’ll go the next week each Sunday.
“I think it’d be great for the University of Montana, great for Missoula,” Hauck said. “So, that’d be awesome.”
Poll position
Montana moved up two spots in the Top 25 from No. 11 to No. 9 following its shutout road win over Northern Colorado.
The Griz are one of five Big Sky teams to be ranked, with all of them in the top 12 of the poll, marking the first time that’s happened this season. The best the Big Sky had done before this week was five in the top 14. There were six teams ranked each of the previous two weeks.
Montana State moved up one spot to No. 3, its highest ranking of the year, following its upset road win over Eastern Washington. UC Davis moved up to spot to sixth, its best ranking of the season. Eastern Washington dropped three spots to seventh following its second consecutive loss after climbing as high as No. 2 in the poll. Sacramento State jumped up four spot to 12th, its best ranking this season.
