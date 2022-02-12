MISSOULA — Usually a team committing 25 fouls and turning the ball over 22 times is a recipe for disaster. But if that same team sets new season highs in both field-goal and 3-point-shooting percentage, then things might get a little weird.
The Montana men’s basketball team did just that, going off on offense to set new season highs from the field (57.4%) and from distance going 11 of 16 (68.8%), in a 85-76 win over the Portland State Vikings Saturday night at Dahlberg Arena.
Montana improves to 17-9 overall, 10-5 in the Big Sky Conference and 13-1 at home a game after suffering its first home loss of the season. Portland State drops to 8-15 and 6-9 in league play and falls for the second time in a row since a four-game win streak.
Sophomores Robby Beasley III (24) and Josh Bannan (22) combined for 46 points.
It was close to a career night for Beasley, who came within three points of setting a new college high in scoring, but he was able to snag a new career-best mark from distance going 6 of 8 from beyond the 3-point line.
All but one of Beasley’s field goals came from beyond the painted line, from heat checks to catch and shoot shots in rhythm, he couldn’t miss at times. The old adage that shooters say, the rim was like an ocean,” looked pretty spot on for Beasley and the Grizzlies’ perimeter shooters.
“Honestly I don’t even know why I was so open,” Beasley jokingly, but also not-so-jokingly given his many open looks, said. “My guys did a great job putting me in position so I just hit them today. … I just started off hot early and just went from there and kept shooting it.
"I was open a lot, so I was just cashing in," he added. ' … Most of the time, what happens is, you make a few shots and your guy is like face guarding you. He’s not even looking at the ball. So the key to that is just move and be available.”
Beasley opened the game on a 3 for 3 start from distance plus another jumper inside for eight early as Montana raced out to a 17-4 advantage by the 14:44 mark. The offense was rolling, and the defense kept the Vikings from getting a single field goal to fall over the first 5:51 of the game.
The Vikings had an answer with their hectic and track-meet style, eventually getting the game down 25-24 as the Grizzlies’ offense cooled off and the turnovers started piling up in the first half. The Grizzlies led 41-35 at the break and committed 10 turnovers by half.
The Grizzlies’ answer in the second half came in the form of Bannan, who had a modest nine points on 4-of-5 shooting at half. He scored seven of Montana’s first 10 points in the second off a few straight possessions of getting forced the ball in the paint against smaller Viking defenders.
That wasn’t quite enough to pull ahead though. The Vikings were able to take a 58-55 lead at the 9:43 mark off a 9-2 run but it was short lived.
A few Portland State misses let Montana take advantage of free throws and a Cam Parker dump off to Kyle Owens to take a one-point lead, then more free throws to take a three-point lead. More free throws later from Portland State in a foul-filled game — there were 45 fouls called and 61 free throws attempted — went by and the Grizzlies had the final run ready.
Lonnell Martin Jr., who finished with 12 on 4 for 6 from distance, drilled a 3-pointer from the corner on a fast break to make it a four-point Montana lead. Beasley raced down after a missed Vikings 3-pointer to extend it to six and not long later Beasley canned a 3 from the left wing to erupt the crowd and put Montana up 71-64.
That lead remained and the Grizzlies padded it from there, keeping the Vikings without a field goal over the final 3:09 of the game.
Another bounce-back win
That’s another big and dominant win for Montana in the last week coming off a loss to a team in the bottom tier of the Big Sky.
After last Saturday’s surprising loss at Idaho State, Montana dominated another high-flying and athletic team in Southern Utah on Monday in Dahlberg.
This time around the Grizzlies came off an overtime loss to Northern Arizona and had one of their best overall offensive performances of the season. The Grizzlies did that despite committing a season high in turnovers and dealing with foul trouble and the absence of starting center Mack Anderson, who missed the game due to an injury sustained against NAU.
“I always say that adversity will strengthen you if you survive it,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “We just have had different types of adversity within the same season. I believe this team continues to get stronger. They perform with their backs against the wall and tonight it was. And (it was) the same thing with the Southern Utah game. … They’ve responded twice so I think it’s a sign of growth.
The defense had its issues without Anderson, whose status is day to day per DeCuire, due to a shortened lineup down the starter. Derrick Carter-Hollinger had a few highlights and big plays, but fouled out. Bannan played with four fouls for much of the second half, but stayed on the floor late when he was needed. Scott Blakney was limited to just 11 minutes with three fouls and PSU's quick style.
“I thought we did fairly well,” DeCuire said of how his team handled Anderson’s absence. “I was a little concerned about how we would be defensively without him because he does so many things for us. I thought guys picked up the slack and got better in some of their own individual areas.”
Passing a legend
Saturday’s win puts DeCuire one more spot up on the Montana men’s basketball all-time wins list. DeCuire moved past Wayne Tinkle — currently at Oregon State — for second all-time on the wins list with 159 wins. Only George “Jiggs” Dahlberg at 221 is ahead of DeCuire, who is in his eighth season as the UM head coach.
DeCuire also became the only Griz men’s hoops coach to crack 100 Big Sky win mark and is just the fourth coach in league history to do so.
Montana will travel to Idaho next Thursday for a road game in Moscow, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.