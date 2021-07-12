MISSOULA — Montana junior safety Robby Hauck joined an elite class of Division I football student-athletes Monday as the only player from the Big Sky Conference named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America First Team.
Headlined by the team member of the year, former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Hauck was one of 25 players from all of D-I football to be named to the first team, and only 12 players from the FCS ranks to earn a place on the first or second teams.
He now becomes Montana's 36th Academic All-American, the most from any institution in Big Sky history.
The 2020-21 Division I Academic All-America team, which recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom, features 12 members with a 4.00 GPA and 25 members with at least a 3.90 GPA as either undergraduate or graduate student-athletes.
Hauck holds a 3.95 GPA having just completed a degree in Management Information Systems, and with two years of eligibility remaining is already one of Montana's top tacklers of all-time with 236 stops to his name.
Since coming to Montana in 2018, Hauck has started every game of his career with 27 appearances to date for the Grizzlies. His 236 career tackles currently place him at No. 31 on UM's all-time leading tackler list. With 12 stops, he was UM's top overall tackler during the two-game 2021 season.
Ahead of the 2020-21 football season he earned preseason All-Big Sky honors from the conference and preseason All-America and all-league selections from HERO Sports and Phil Steele Magazine.
He earned second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore in 2019 as well as academic all-conference honors as well in a season where he racked up 129 total tackles.
As a freshman, he finished seventh in the voting for the 2018 STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award that goes to the nation's top freshman after totaling 95 tackles in his first year in maroon and silver. He was also the co-recipient of the team's Golden Helmet Award winner that season and was named first-team freshman All-American by HERO Sports.
In June Hauck was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 team that encompasses the states of Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. He then progressed in the voting to be named Academic All-American.
Montana opens the 2021 season on September 4 at Washington before the home-opener on September 11 in front of an expected sold-out crowd in Missoula.
Season tickets, which include guaranteed seats to this year's Montana/Montana State game, are on sale now at GrizTix.com. Single-game tickets for priority groups are also on sale now, with single-game purchases available to the general public starting July 19.
Elsewhere in academic news, Montana placed 109 student-athletes on the Academic All-Big Sky Conference list for teams that traditionally compete in the fall, the league office announced on Monday.
Fifty-three Montana football players were honored, as were 26 from soccer, 12 from men’s cross country, 10 from volleyball and eight from women’s cross country.
The Big Sky academic teams typically require both a 3.2 cumulative GPA and a minimum participation criterion. The latter was suspended for the 2020-21 academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be eligible, student-athletes needed to have been on an active roster in 2020-21, along with holding a minimum of a 3.2 cumulative GPA through the spring semester.
The Griz football team’s total of 53 was one off the league high. The men’s cross country team’s 12 ranked third in that sport.
