MISSOULA — Montana junior safety Robby Hauck was one of only three players from the Big Sky Conference to earn a place on the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District First team, the organization announced recently.
Already one of the Grizzlies' top all-time tacklers, Hauck holds a 3.95 GPA having just completed a degree in Management Information Systems. With the honor, he is now in the running to become Montana's 36th Academic All-American – the most of any Big Sky institution.
The Academic All-District Team recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Nominees must have a 3.30 GPA or higher and be a starter or important reserve to be considered for selection.
First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First and second-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early July.
Hauck was one of 26 players named to the NCAA Division I – District 6 First Team, a region that encompasses the states of Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Hauck has started every game of his career at Montana, with 27 appearances to date for the Grizzlies. His 236 career tackles currently place him at No. 31 on UM's all-time leading tackler list.
Ahead of the 2020-21 football season, Hauck earned preseason All-Big Sky honors from the conference and preseason All-America and all-league selections from HERO Sports and Phil Steele Magazine. With 12 stops, he was UM's top overall tackler during the two-game 2021 season.
He earned second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore in 2019 as well as academic all-conference honors as well in a season where he racked up 129 total tackles.
As a freshman, he finished seventh in the voting for the 2018 STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award that goes to the nation's top freshman after totaling 95 tackles in his first year in maroon and silver. He was also the co-recipient of the team's Golden Helmet Award winner that season and was named first-team freshman All-American by HERO Sports.
With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Hauck is expected to be a leader on a Grizzly defense that held its two opponents to 10 total points and less than 500 combined yards of offense.
