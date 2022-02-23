MISSOULA — The last time the Montana men's basketball team was coming off a surprising road loss in the state of Idaho, the Grizzlies answered with an impressive home win over Southern Utah.
The Grizzlies beat the visitors by 11 at Dahlberg Arena to bounce back from the thumping that Idaho State handed them just two days before. The win over the Thunderbirds was a step in the right direction, but since then it's been a case of one step forward, then a few steps backwards.
Just like the win in Missoula, Montana (10-6 Big Sky, 17-10 overall) enters the game off a surprising — or not-so-surprising after the Vandals' recent run of upsets — road loss at Idaho in which Montana led by 10 with 10 minutes left Thursday night.
Another chance at a bounce-back win comes for Montana when it heads to Cedar City, Utah, to face SUU for the final time as a Big Sky foe Thursday at 7 p.m.
"You wish you can those games back that we dropped over the last month or so, but I think that we are still in a good spot," UM forward Mack Anderson, who remains day-to-day with an elbow injury, said Tuesday. "Obviously if you're playing for a bye it's good, so you're not playing four games in a row in Boise. So we are just working on getting everything right heading into the tournament."
The Thunderbirds (11-5, 17-9) enter off a win against regional rival Northern Arizona by 31, showing life after losses to top-five Big Sky teams Northern Colorado and Montana State.
Southern Utah showed its depth against NAU with eight players who scored at least eight points and played at least 14 minutes. Against Montana a few weeks ago, Southern Utah saw just four players with at least eight and was led by an inefficient but highs-scoring night from wing Tevian Jones, who scored 23 on 6-for-16 shooting.
Southern Utah sits in fourth in the league standings — the teams boasts a better overall record than Northern Colorado at 11-5, 16-12, but the Bears swept the Thunderbirds — just ahead of Montana in fifth. A Montana win would give the Grizzlies a key sweep over a top-five team, and would tie the two in conference records.
Montana still has to face Montana State, Northern Colorado and Sacramento State before the league tourney. Montana has ample opportunity to get out of the fourth-fifth seed game and potentially to a third or second seed if things go the Grizzlies' way. A bye isn't locked up, as Eastern Washington (8-8, 14-13) is lurking in sixth, not far off in the standings despite being swept by UM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.