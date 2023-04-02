Montana Grizzlies football players, the Rostad brothers of Hamilton, are excited for the 2023 Grizzlies football season. Prior to playing for the Grizzlies, Carson, a junior, and Tyson, a sophomore, both enjoyed highly successful seasons during their time playing football at Hamilton High School.

Carson was the 2018 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year. He was Class B All-State quarterback during his sophomore, junior and senior years for the Broncs and was ranked the #1 high school quarterback in Montana, according to 247Sports.

In Carson’s freshman season for the Griz, he made the transition from quarterback, a position he was recruited for, to linebacker and played on special teams.

“The transition was good,” Carson said of becoming a linebacker. “I came into a really good group of linebackers; they were all really experienced. They taught me a lot; so, it was a pretty easy transition for me. It's a little weird not touching the ball anymore, but it’s the same thing. Just focus on what you're doing, do the best you can in your position, and help your team win.”

Carson is studying finance, hoping for a career in financial advising and has an internship this summer.

Tyson also enjoyed success at Hamilton High School. He was First Team All-State and All-Conference as a quarterback and safety in 2021, and he led the Broncs to an 11-0 season and their first Class A state championship for Hamilton since 1998.

“I think it was a little bit easier for me than it was for Carson,” Tyson said of playing on the defensive side of the ball. "Because, coming in, I knew I was going to be an athlete, and they told me I was going to play on the defensive side of the ball. For me, it was mostly that I got to play for the Grizzlies. I didn't care what position I was going to play; I just knew I wanted to play here and be a part of the team.”

Tyson is also a finance major, but he isn’t certain about his plan for the future after college at the moment.

Growing up, the Rostad brothers both dreamed of being Grizzlies and never missed a home game unless they absolutely had to. Carson said that being a Grizzly has exceeded his expectations.

“When you’re sitting up there in the stands, you don't get the feeling of being down here on the field — how loud it is,” Carson said with a big smile. “It's crazy.”

“Growing up watching the Griz, and to finally be a Griz and be part of the team is amazing,” Tyson said. “It’s really important to me, I'm excited to, hopefully, run out of the tunnel this year — to feel what that feels like and all the excitement — to finally be able to be on the field at some point.”

The Rostad brothers always competed growing up.

“Everything was a competition — video games, school, chores, mowing the lawn. We got along, depending on who won,” Carson said. Tyson said there were definitely a lot of disagreements about winning video games but said that his brother has been pretty good to him — being the younger brother.

“Carson set some high standards in high school,” said Tyson. “I had to run with that, but he was really nice about it and helped me out when I was still playing my senior year; and, here, he's been super supportive.”

Now that both are in college, Carson said they aren’t as competitive anymore with each other — except when they’re golfing. Playing on the football team, they just try to make each other better.

The brothers spend a lot of time together, Tyson is at Carson’s house all of the time to get out of the dorms and to just hang out. They are pretty close, and they like to do a lot of the same things. Carson put a golf simulator in his garage to prepare for the summer. They also like to hunt together and like to go to the lake.

Question: Favorite Griz of all time?

“I got a bunch,” Carson said after a long, thoughtful sigh. “My cousin, Jordan Tripp, my coach, Bryce Carver, Marian— just a bunch.”

“I would have to say Jordan Tripp,” Tyson said. “Not only is he my cousin, but he's helped me out with a lot of things. He showed me the ropes and has been super nice. He’s been there when I needed to call him about football or about something outside of football. He’s just been so close with me, and I’ve enjoyed being around some of his friends, like Brock Coyle, Zack Wagenmann, all those guys.”

“It's going to be a good season coming up,” Tyson said. “We're super excited. There’s no better team to play for; that's for sure. The kids and coaches here are the best in the nation. I love it.”

The Montana Grizzlies will hold their spring game April 7 at 6 p.m. at Washington Grizzly Stadium.