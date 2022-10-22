SACRAMENTO — Montana Grizzlies second-string quarterback Kris Brown dropped back on fourth down, launched a rainbow towards the left corner of the end zone, and the stadium held it's breath.
On Saturday night from Hornets Stadium, the Griz needed a touchdown to force double overtime with Sacramento State after Hornets QB Asher O'Hara scrambled for a score on his team's initial try.
As the ball approached, wide receiver Keelan White turned to make a play and was knocked to the ground by his defender — the refs looked the other way. It was signaled incomplete, and mayhem ensued as the Hornets faithful stormed the field with a 31-24 victory.
The home team improved to 7-0 for the first time in program history while Montana dropped their second-straight game, falling to 5-2.
"We had a lot of things go against us, and not all our doing," Griz head coach Bobby Hauck said. "I thought the last play in particular was pretty questionable, but we'll look at that on film and see."
Refs and Griz combine for blunders
UM held a 17-7 advantage to open the final quarter, but that's when the game began to get murky. Between some missed calls and self-inflicted harm, the Griz couldn't avoid ending up on the wrong side of an instant classic.
After the teams traded touchdowns to open the fourth quarter, Sac State's Kyle Sentkowski connected on a field goal to make it 24-17 with just under six minutes remaining.
His best play came next. The Grizzlies' kickoff-return team was bamboozled for a second-consecutive week.
Sentkowski executed a squib kick to perfection, pouncing on top of the loose ball to recover with roughly four minutes remaining and a chance to tie the game.
"They were squib kicking it, they didn't want to kick deep to us," Hauck said. "It's unusual the ball would die right in front of one of their guys but that seemed to be that kind of night for us."
Though the Griz squandered away possession, their defense did seem to get a fourth-down stop that would have offset that mistake and nearly put the game away.
On fourth-and-four from Montana's 30-yard line with just over three minutes remaining, quarterback Jake Dunniway threw a ball down the right sideline that receiver Jared Gipson caught.
It was called a catch on the field, but went to review. After a further look, officials confirmed a catch, giving the Hornets a fresh set of downs on Montana's four-yard line.
They eventually scored the tying touchdown, courtesy of O'Hara.
However, replay footage has been circulating across the internet showing that Gipson was out of bounds when he made the catch.
"That's a rough one to take," Hauck said. "We had quite a few really bad breaks go against us."
Injury bug
Not only was Montana the victim of some controversial officiating, but the team was bit by the injury bug as early as the first quarter.
Just a few plays into the game, starting defensive lineman DeAri Todd was helped off the field with an unknown injury. Coming out of halftime, it was announced that he was lost for the remainder of the game.
In that same quarter, multi-faceted receiver Junior Bergen was banged up as well. At the end of a route, a defender and Bergen collided and he was seen getting his hand taped up on the sideline. However, he would not return to the game.
The biggest blow of all came in the early parts of the second quarter, and it wasn't taken to kindly. Hornets defensive lineman Ayodele Adeoye tackled Griz starting QB Lucas Johnson, leading head first and injuring Johnson.
As a result, Adeoye was disqualified from the remainder of the game and Johnson traded in his shoulder pads for street clothes. Montana was forced to turn to Brown in the most important game of the year.
"I wasn't real fired up about the late-hit targeting on our quarterback that knocked him out of the game," Hauck said. "We were down a few guys there for a good part of the game, and that didn't help us."
Defense finally broke down
With Brown taking over under center, the offense was expectedly operating a bit choppier than if Johnson were active. The backup got off to an 0 for 6 start before settling in and finishing 16 of 31 for 141 yards and a touchdown.
Before hitting a groove though, the defense was doing everything it could to keep the team in the game.
In one of its best efforts of the year, Montana recorded four takeaways and put Sac State into unfamiliar territory. UM held it scoreless in the first quarter, making that its first quarter without scoring all season.
"I thought our defense played really well throughout," Hauck said. "It says 31 on the scoreboard but seven of that is in overtime and a bunch more of it is them catching some pretty good breaks."
Linebacker Patrick O'Connell recovered a fumble while defensive backs Corbin Walker, Nash Fouch and Justin Ford all registered interceptions.
But that type of super human performance against one of the FCS' best offenses was bound to peter out at some point. The fourth quarter was that threshold.
They allowed 24 points in the fourth quarter and beyond while the offense failed to ever reach the level of productivity it had in the first quarter with Johnson.
"There's a reason why he's our starter, he's a good player," Hauck said. "It was certainly a hurdle to overcome when we lost him."
SCORING RECAP
First quarter
To cap off a 15-play, 88-yard drive, the team's longest of the season, running back Marcus Knight punched in a two-yard touchdown run. That would be the only score of the quarter, with the Griz up 7-0.
Second quarter
Montana made it a two-possession game at 10-0 when Nico Ramos connected on a field goal from 36 yards out. Earlier in the contest he had been blocked from 47 yards.
However, Sac State would quickly make the game manageable again with a 38-yard TD pass from Dunniway to tight end Marshel Martin, the team's leading receiver. The quarter ended with the Griz leading 10-7.
Third quarter
The only score of the third quarter was courtesy of Griz receiver Aaron Fontes, who could find himself on some national highlight reels. Originally declared an incompletion, the officials went to review and overturned the call when they saw he had a foot in bounds before getting tackled.
His toe-tapping grab in the corner of the end zone made the score 17-7.
Fourth quarter
One play in to the final frame, Dunniway found receiver Pierre Williams over the middle of the field for a 45-yard score to make it 17-14.
Montana didn't flinch, surgically driving down the field. Their response was a 13-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a Nick Ostmo two-yard score to make it 24-14.
That's when Sentkowski pulled out his magic, splitting the uprights to make it 24-17 before his team recovered the squib kick and scored courtesy of O'Hara. Regulation ended at 24-24.
Overtime
O'Hara found space again, this time on a seven-yard keeper, making himself player of the game by scoring the team's final two touchdowns. His score made it 31-24, which would eventually go final.
