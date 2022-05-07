MISSOULA — A ruling by a U.S. District Court judge in Missoula has paved the way for Shannon Schweyen to proceed with the sex discrimination lawsuit she filed against the University of Montana last November.
The case will not require arbitration as the University of Montana requested. Schweyen served as head coach of the Lady Griz basketball program for four years until she was informed her contract would not be renewed in 2020.
News of judge Dana Christensen's Thursday ruling denying the University of Montana's motion to compel arbitration and dismiss the complaint was first reported by the Daily Montanan.
The only defendant listed on the lawsuit is UM. Schweyen is asking that UM either reinstate her or pay her for lost back pay and front pay.
In the lawsuit, Schweyen, an alumnae of UM and the all-time leading scorer for the Lady Griz, alleges UM wrongly terminated her in April 2020 after two players opted to transfer out of the program. She was initially hired by UM athletics director Kent Haslam in 2016 following the retirement of longtime head coach Robin Selvig, who she played for and coached under for 24 years.
Haslam is named multiple times in the lawsuit but is not listed as a defendant. Schweyen was given a three-year contract with a base salary of $130,000.
The lawsuit alleges that UM violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which specifically prohibits employment discrimination.
“UM disagrees with the allegations in the complaint. UM will defend the allegations in the appropriate forum," UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz said back in November.
The lawsuit notes that current Montana men's basketball head coach Travis DeCuire was hired just before Schweyen in the summer of 2016, and he was given a base salary of $155,000.
“UM’s difference in treatment between Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen regarding their respective starting salaries reflects an intent and motive to discriminate against Schweyen based on sex," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also alleges that Haslam did not want to hire Schweyen initially, among other accusations.
Schweyen, a Billings native who currently works as a real estate agent in Missoula, was extremely popular in her playing and coaching days at UM. She remains the only Big Sky Conference player to ever earn Kodak All-American first team honors in 1991-92.
A day after Schweyen was informed her contract would not be renewed as Montana women's basketball coach, CJ Merrill, a former paid administrative helper for the Lady Griz, started the #iamwith21 Movement, a Facebook site that now has more than 1,500 members.
"It's really taken on a life of its own with people wanting to share their thoughts on Shannon, really just on the unfair handling of reneging on her contract," Merrill told 406mtsports.com back in 2020. "I knew there would be a lot of people that would want to do the same.
"... The overwhelming message (in #iamwith21 Movement posts) is they that want to see some change done at the university because of how this situation was handled so poorly. I was shocked at how unethical the treatment was of this beloved coach."
Merrill's #iamwith21 Movement site is supported by a good number of former Montana athletes and coaches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.