MISSOULA — The Montana softball team fell to 1-5 in Big Sky Conference play Saturday with a 6-0 home loss to Sacramento State.

The Grizzlies, who have dropped four in a row, struggled to come through with timely hits. They matched the Hornets with seven hits but stranded nine runners.

Freshman Grace Haegele (3-14) took the loss and was victimized by shaky defense. Of the six runs she surrendered in 5 2/3 innings, only one was earned. Montana had two errors.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when the visitors plated an unearned run. A throwing error in the sixth opened the door for five insurance runs for the Hornets.

First-place Sacramento State (5-1, 21-12) stretched its win streak to five games. Montana fell to 7-29 overall.

Senior Julie Phelps collected three singles for the Grizzlies. Sophomore Presley Jantzi had two singles and a walk.