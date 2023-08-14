MISSOULA — A trio of former Montana Grizzlies took the field as the first week of NFL preseason games got under way the past several days.

Wide receiver Samori Toure tied for the team lead with three catches on four targets in the Green Bay Packers’ 36-19 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. He totaled 56 receiving yards, second on the team, with a long catch of 28 yards.

Toure, who played at UM from 2016-20, also returned two kicks for a total of 55 yards. He ripped off a long return of 44 yards up the left side after he muffed a kickoff return in the first half.

Toure played 32 offensive snaps, or 48% of the team’s plays on offense. He was on the field for two special teams plays, both kickoff returns.

Toure had been turning heads in Green Bay during a personally transformative offseason. The 2022 seventh-round draft pick had five catches for 82 yards and one score while starting two games and playing in 11 last year in his rookie season.

Linebacker Patrick O’Connell tied for third on the team and fifth in the game with five total tackles in the Seattle Seahawks’ 24-13 home win against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. The 2023 undrafted free agent tallied four solo tackles.

O’Connell played on 27 of the 66 defensive snaps (41%) and 12 of 26 special teams snaps (46%).

It was the first NFL preseason game for O’Connell, a Kalispell native and Glacier grad who played at UM from 2018-22. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll offered unprompted praise for O’Connell as a player who impressed him.

“Once we got going, we were really clean,” he said of the defense in a video posted on the Seahawks’ website. “I thought that Patrick O'Connell made a bunch of plays tonight. Devin Bush made some real nice tackles too. The backers did a good job for us.”

Offensive lineman Dylan Cook played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 27-17 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday. A photo of Cook was posted in the Steelers’ gallery from the game, but no details of his playing time were available.

Cook, a Butte High grad who played at UM from 2018-21, was signed by the Steelers in May after he was waived by the Buccaneers. He had spent his rookie season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad as a 2022 undrafted free agent.