MISSOULA — The latest chapter in Giordan Williams’ college story became a real page-turner on Saturday.

Williams had already been brainstorming his plan on how and when to commit to the Montana men’s basketball team that day in Missoula. The audience of his family, UM head coach Travis DeCuire and the rest of the Griz staff were still waiting to find out that next plot point when they had breakfast that morning.

“Some people were ice bathing in the river, and my dad was like, ‘Coach Trav, I’ll give you $30 for you to go jump in the river right now.’ Just joking with him,” Williams recalled. “Coach Trav was like, 'Man, I’ll jump in the river right now if Giordan commits.’ I knew I was going to go there. I was going to give it a few days after my visit, talk with my family and then commit. But once he said the diving in the river, I was like, ‘OK, this is my opportunity right here to see how hard they really liked me as a player and as a person.’

“I stood up, gave a little toast, basically, ‘Coaches, I really appreciate you guys making sure this visit was as special as possible, I appreciate you guys being as transparent as possible with me and my family during this process, and you guys believed in me from the jump. With that being said, Giordan Williams is now committed to the University of Montana.’ Everybody stood up and gave me a hug, all the coaches. They made me feel wanted again.”

Williams, from Carson, California, didn’t join DeCuire and the entire coaching staff in the still-cold Clark Fork River. But he will be joining them in the warms confines of Selvig Court for the next two seasons after he announced his commitment on social media Monday evening.

The move to Montana is Williams’ chance to rewrite his story, as he termed it in his commitment post. It’ll be an intriguing saga as he’s coming off an ACL injury that kept him on the sideline this past season at Santa Clara.

Time to rewrite your story kid 〽️✨

Grizz nation …. WE LIVE BABY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LipSIsLMXC — Giordan Williams (@Geeewilliams2) April 10, 2023

He looks at each year in college as a chapter in his book. This coming season will be his fifth chapter, and he already has a name for it.

“I call chapter five ‘Resurrection’ because I’m rising from what I went through,” he said. “I feel like my best basketball is front of me and God put me through this adversity for a reason. It’s all part of my book. I feel like my story is going to be special and I have an opportunity to rewrite it and put myself in a good position to become a pro, whether that’s overseas, G League, NBA.

“I still believe in myself to be able to get there. Now I have Griz Nation behind me to support. I’m expecting us to do big things next season. No. 1 priority is to go dancing and win the Big Sky Conference.”

Williams’ story starts with “The Beginning,” a chapter in which he played as a freshman in the West Coast Conference, which features perennial national title contender Gonzaga. Then came “Adversity” his sophomore season while playing fewer games but more minutes per game and still putting up 18 points against Gonzaga in his second career start.

The third chapter was “Misunderstood” as his minutes per game went down despite big outings against Gonzaga (10 points), TCU (15), Cal (11) and Montana (11). He tore his ACL in the final game, resulting in him terming his last completed chapter "God Works in Mysterious Ways.”

He felt that year off taught him about patience and dealing with more adversity. He also got to study basketball from the mental side, slowing down the game and breaking down various aspects, some of which he would’ve gone through had he redshirted right out of high school.

“I feel so much stronger than I did before I got hurt. My legs, my upper body strength,” he said. “My mindset has changed and I just feel so much more mature. I feel like this next chapter of my life at the University of Montana is going to be very, very, very special on and off the court.”

Williams comes to Montana looking to pen a more successful next chapter. He’s physically healed up from surgery and rehab so he can dive in head first when he arrives in Missoula in late June after graduating with his bachelor’s degree in communications from Santa Clara.

He averaged 4.5 points on 44.5% shooting from the field, including 38.7% on 3-pointers, across 78 games and three starts at Santa Clara as he backed up Jalen Williams, who was selected 12th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He feels to can add a slashing aspect to Montana’s offense as a downhill threat ready to throw down a dunk, among other things.

As an athletic 6-foot-4 wing, Williams could potentially slot into the spot played by Lonnell Martin Jr., who transferred to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He felt he had quickly developed chemistry with All-Big Sky guard Aanen Moody during his visit to Montana and while playing 3-on-3.

“He kind of gave me the vibe where we kind of need you to be successful this year, to fill in the gaps where we lacked, which was physicality, be able to bring that energy where we’re going to lock up on the defensive end and to be able to have that versatile skillset on the offensive end as well,” Williams said. “We can be a great duo in the Big Sky along with Brandon (Whitney) running the show. I’m excited for that.

“I’m excited for us to go at every opponent’s necks and let them know we’re dominating y’all from the jump. I like the guys’ mindset. Everybody’s mature, everybody welcomed me with open arms. It felt like I’ve known the guys for 5-10 years already by the two days I visited.”

Williams had considered continuing his story at Southern Utah, a former Big Sky team that now plays in the Western Athletic Conference. He comes from a successful high school program at Long Beach Polytechnic and from a college program that went 76-43 (.639) in his time there.

He now comes to UM, which has long been a premier program in the Big Sky. The Griz are trying to regain the form of the teams that went to the NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019 under DeCuire.

Williams feels he can be a key part of that transformation with two years of eligibility remaining. He plans for this fifth chapter in his story to be a captivating one that Griz fans can’t put down.

“We are historically the best team in the Big Sky. I want to get back to that point,” he said, the excitement in his voice ringing through. “I want to get back to the point where people fear Montana. That what I want. I want to get back to where we’re respected. That’s my mindset for the next season.

“The Montana Griz are about to shake up the Big Sky.”