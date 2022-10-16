MISSOULA – The expectations internally and externally regarding the Montana football team are all the same: compete for a Big Sky championship.
Though they are traditionally in the mix, they haven’t done that outright since 2009, and the road to do it again looks much more complicated after suffering their first loss to Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
While the Griz were coping and looking for answers following the game, other conference foes were busy taking care of business. Sacramento State and Weber State both won, remaining undefeated, and Montana State joined the Vandals in keeping perfect conference records.
The loss dropped UM to fifth place in the Big Sky standings. Nobody knows where they’ll land in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 until Monday morning, but they’ll suffer a significant drop-off.
With that, Montana’s upcoming schedule, which was already daunting, now presents a must-win situation as early as this coming weekend in Sacramento; if they want to win the Big Sky Conference, that is.
On Saturday at 9 p.m. MT, the Griz will be on ESPN2, squaring off with the unbeaten Hornets.
Here’s a look at why winning that game is essential in UM’s quest for the conference crown:
Toughest schedule remaining
Sacramento State is 6-0 for the first time in program history and has trailed all of 14 seconds this season. Its two-quarterback system keeps defenses on their toes and running back Cameron Skattebo is one of the most electric in FCS football.
Head coach Troy Taylor is 18-1 in the Big Sky since his inception in 2019.
His team puts up points in a hurry, with its lowest scoring output being 37 points thus far.
They look the part of a championship contender, and haven’t shown any vulnerability. The task of trumping them on the road is hefty enough for the Griz, but pulling it off would do them a major service.
It would put them back toward the upper echelon of the conference standings and put them in good graces with FCS pollsters. They would share one Big Sky loss with Sac State while holding the tiebreaking advantage.
Most importantly, a win would build momentum moving forward against what is the BSC’s toughest remaining schedule. Not only do they have to play the Hornets on the road, they travel to Weber State the next weekend and end their season in Bozeman for the Cat-Griz rivalry, which, depending on how things pan out, could be for the conference title.
Weber State moved to 6-0 this weekend with a 42-7 walloping of Portland State, while Montana State scored 33 unanswered points at Northern Colorado to return from a 14-3 deficit and win 37-14.
Here’s a look at why these opponents look much scarier for the Griz at this moment:
Recent slump
When the Griz held on for a narrow 28-20 victory at Idaho State in Week 5, there was a mixed fan reaction. Some were bothered by the close finish, while others were happy with the win and considered it a fluke effort.
Saturday’s result affirms one thing: they are in a slump.
Head coach Bobby Hauck didn’t want to discredit a rapidly-improving Idaho program, and was adamant about that, but his team’s effort has simply not been up to its usual standard.
“I don’t think anybody coached or played very well today,” Hauck said following Saturday’s loss. “I don’t want to take anything away from Idaho, like I said, good job by them, they came in and won the game … but we did not do very well.”
Everything starts with the quarterback, Lucas Johnson, who has had a fall back to earth over the past two contests after starting the season extremely hot in their 4-0 start.
Against the Bengals and the Vandals, he has three touchdown passes to three interceptions. During that span, he also lost a fumble at the goal line down in Pocatello and multiple bobbled and dropped snaps resulting in missed opportunities. Versus Idaho, the Griz were on the visitors’ one-yard line when he dropped a snap that moved them back to the five-yard line.
Luckily for UM, the Vandals were offsides, resulting in a fresh set of downs.
“You can’t turn it over, especially when you’re down,” Hauck said. “When you’re up, go ahead … but when they took the lead, things change, and turning the ball over is never a positive.”
Unless Johnson can start to turn his recent fortunes around, keeping up with these elite offenses Montana will soon see will be difficult; especially when your defense has been less-than-stellar.
At Idaho State, the Griz defense allowed two touchdowns within the final five minutes of action, but there wasn’t much cause for concern considering the game was out of reach. However, they were picked apart on Saturday, with Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy completing 21 of 27 passes for 288 yards and two scores.
They completed eight third-down attempts and their lone fourth-down try as well.
Both sides of the ball are faltering right now, making it difficult for team supporters to find optimism heading into this stretch. But with their backs against the wall, perhaps Montana will rise to the occasion and show that their No. 3 ranking (until tomorrow) was accurate.
Starting on Saturday in Sacramento, the Griz have a chance to respond to their first loss with vindication and keep their Big Sky champion hopes alive.
