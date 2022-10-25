MISSOULA — Riley "Ace" Sauerwein will call Montana women's basketball games on the radio this season.
The announcement was made Tuesday by UM and its multimedia rightsholder, Learfield.
The 2018 Wisconsin-River Falls graduate will make his debut when Montana hosts North Dakota State in its season opener at Dahlberg Arena on Nov. 7. Fans will be able to catch Sauerwein’s call on KMPT 930 AM/99.7 FM, GoGriz.com or the Varsity Network, which is free to download.
Sauerwein has most recently been calling basketball and volleyball games for St. Catherine and baseball and hockey games for Augsburg, Division III athletic programs in the Twin Cities.
Sauerwein is employed — and will continue to work — as a recruiter and human resources consultant for an agency in the Twin Cities.
In the past, Sauerwein has called UW-River Falls football, volleyball, hockey and basketball games for WRFW.
In the summer of 2017, he called the entire 72-game baseball schedule for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders of the Northwoods League.
His first job, in the fall of 2018, took him to North Dakota to become the play-by-play voice for the University of Jamestown and Jamestown High while serving as the sports director for KQDJ.
As part of its rights relationship with Montana, Learfield oversees all aspects of the Grizzly Sports Network, including identifying the talent and securing affiliate radio stations.
Learfield’s local team, Grizzly Sports Properties, led by General Manager Todd Rahr, works alongside Montana’s athletics administration in the management of the comprehensive multimedia rights relationship and corporate partner platform.
—UM sports information
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.