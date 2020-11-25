MISSOULA — Savage's Sloan McPherson became the 15th-known overall commit and the 11th-known in-state commit in Montana’s 2021 recruiting class when he made his announcement Monday.
McPherson is a senior who played 6-man football for the Savage Warriors, who made the state quarterfinals and lost to eventual runner-up White Sulphur Springs. He's 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, primarily played tight end and linebacker in high school, and is being recruited as an athlete, he told 406mtsports.com.
As a senior, McPherson had 47.5 tackles on defense to go with 270 receiving yards and 154 rushing yards on offense. He mixed in some quarterback and kicking duties, passing for 369 yards and making 17 extra points.
McPherson announced his commitment on Twitter by writing: "Beyond excited to be able to announce my commitment to the University of Montana @SacksGriz @MontanaGrizFB."
Beyond excited to be able to announce my commitment to the University of Montana🐻 @SacksGriz @MontanaGrizFB pic.twitter.com/lbc3JEAPem— Sloan McPherson (@mcpherson_sloan) November 24, 2020
Among UM’s in-state commits, McPherson joins the Missoula Sentinel foursome of safety Jace Klucewich, athlete TJ Rausch, linebacker Geno Leonard and quarterback Camden Sirmon, Havre defensive end/linebacker Kellen Detrick, Billings Central placekicker Camden Capser, Butte High tight end Jake Olson, Helena High linebacker Zac Evans, Red Lodge defensive end Corby Mann and Whitehall defensive end Dylan Smith.
Montana's four known out-of-state commits are quarterback Daniel Britt from Nevada, offensive lineman Liam Brown from Oregon, linebacker Ben McGourin from Washington and offensive lineman/long snapper Declan McCabe from Oregon.
