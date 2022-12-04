MISSOULA – The Montana Grizzlies football team is going to look a lot different when it returns to the field in 2023.
Since head coach Bobby Hauck’s return to the program in 2018, this year’s graduating class is the first that Hauck has seen from its freshman year to its finish. Guys like super seniors Mitch Roberts, Malik Flowers, Matt Rensvold and more were in Missoula the year before that, recruited by Bob Stitt and joining the Griz in 2017, but they redshirted until Hauck came along.
These mainstays of the program have finally seen their time come to an end with the team’s Saturday afternoon playoff loss to North Dakota State.
With that came reflection in the postgame news conference, beginning with Hauck. After calling the 2022 Griz his “favorite I’ve ever coached,” he went into specifics about what made them such a great bunch, starting with the seniors.
“They want more, they give us more, they’re focused, they’re motivated,” Hauck said. “They play their asses off, they’re physical, they’re tough and they’re blue collar. All of the things that, if you’re a real football guy, you love, and that’s every man in that locker room.”
That feeling was reciprocated by the players, as Roberts followed up by calling it “probably his favorite team he’s ever played on.”
A Missoula native, it meant even more to the Grizzlies No. 1 wide receiver who’s spent his whole life in western Montana. Over 20 years of growing up a UM fan and then a player came to an abrupt end. When asked about his time in the program, it took just a slight minute for him to get the words out.
“I think the thing that has been most special was getting to get coached by Coach Hauck and all our great staff and my awesome teammates,” Roberts said. “It’s really been an honor to wear the maroon and silver and go out with these guys that I love and play the game, and I’m going to miss it a lot.”
Everybody has to cross the realm of athlete to non-athlete at some point in their life, and it takes time to adapt.
But some of the brotherhoods on the 2022 Griz go way back, and that’ll make it much harder. When Robby Hauck spoke, he gave love right back to Roberts, a longtime teammate — longer than you may have thought.
“I grew up playing AAU basketball with Mitch (Roberts) and his mom coached us,” Robby said. “Being able to reunite with a lot of these guys that I knew at a younger age … it’s really special. Everyone on this team is amazing … I’ll cherish these moments forever.”
The loss also put an end to the unique six-year experience that Bobby and Robby shared together. The inevitable finality of it all had likely been the elephant in the room between the two as the year moved on, and now it’s arrived.
That father-son dynamic is rare at the NCAA Division I level, so Robby made sure to encourage Matt Entz, NDSU’s head coach, to not take it for granted.
Matt has his freshman son Kellen, a wide receiver, on his team for their first year together.
“I had the coolest experience ever and there’s very few people who can experience that and that’s what I told coach (Matt Entz) afterwards,” Robby said. “I said to enjoy the next five years with your son and your team because it is something special to be coached by your father and be truly invested in his success … it’s been so much fun.”
Bobby let his son’s words do all the talking.
“I agree, it’s been the coolest thing ever,” Bobby laughed. “He’s a bit more eloquent than I am.”
Since 2018, going back to this senior class’ freshman year, the Griz have compiled a 36-17 record. They’ve reached two quarterfinals after reaching none under Stitt or Mick Delaney from 2012-17. They’ve restored some order to the program, but of course, they still have a long way to go.
They've taken some steps though under this graduating group.
“We want to win every game,” Hauck said.
