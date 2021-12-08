MISSOULA — Montana’s last trip to James Madison was one to remember.
The Griz traveled to Harrisonburg, Virginia, 13 years ago and beat the Dukes for a spot in the 2008 FCS national championship game. They’ll have to pull off another road upset to keep their postseason hopes alive when the teams face off at 5 p.m. MT Friday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in a game that’ll be televised on ESPN2.
This year’s matchup is a quarterfinal contest between the sixth-seeded Griz and the third-seeded Dukes. That 2008 game was as semifinal showdown between No. 1 JMU and No. 5 UM on Dec. 12, 2008.
The Griz won, 35-27, to avenge their 2004 national championship game loss to the Dukes. it was their second road playoff win in school history, which is still the most-recent such victory.
“They were ranked No. 1 in the nation,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck began while recalling his memories of that game. “We were kind of a young team that had entered the season without much regard for it and had gotten better through the season. We played well.
“I also remember their head coach, Mickey Matthews, a good friend of mine. He was pretty disappointed because that was the best team he had, had at JMU. So, it was a fun night. It was a good performance by us.”
Drummond native Chase Reynolds carried the ball 26 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught three passes for 50 yards and one score. His 27-yard touchdown grab remains his most memorable play from that game because the pass from Cole Bergquist came on a wheel route that UM installed that week in practice.
“People had been talking about us rebuilding that year because we lost a lot of seniors, so there was a lot of talk about a down year,” Reynolds recalled. “I was just getting into things as a sophomore, but I didn’t care if I was a sophomore or a senior, every time I got on the field, I tried my hardest.
“We had a good group of guys with a good mindset. None of us bought into it being a rebuilding year. The attitude of the team took us a long way.”
The Grizzlies’ tenacious defense knocked dual-threat quarterback Rodney Landers out of the game and made a fourth-and-goal stand at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. They also forced four turnovers, two of which came on JMU kick returns, and committed none themselves after the Dukes had committed just 12 in their first 13 games.
“They were good, that’s what I remember,” Hauck said of JMU. “Like, scary good.”
Looking in a mirror
James Madison is in a similar spot to where Montana was when Hauck left for UNLV after the 2009 season, having led the Griz to the playoffs all seven years with three FCS runner-up finishes.
Going back to 2016, the Dukes have been the national champion once, the runner-up twice, lost in the semifinals once and lost in the second round once. The fan support is there for JMU football, which is moving up to the FBS to join the Sun Belt this summer.
“It’s a great place,” Hauck said of Bridgeforth Stadium. “They have good stuff. Their people care about football. It’s a great place. It’s a good place to play.”
Bridgeforth Stadium looks a little different now than in that 2008 game. It was renovated in 2011 to increase the seating capacity to 24,877, making it the largest in the Colonial Athletic Association.
“I’ve been through there, yeah, checked it out,” Hauck added. “It’s really a cool place. It’ll be a great place for a game Friday night.”
Montana played in front of 15,976 fans 13 years ago. It was one of the closest college environments Reynolds experienced to Washington-Grizzly Stadium, which seats 25,217.
“I’ve played in a lot of stadiums and there’s not many that match UM,” he said. “To say it compares is a little skewed. It’s close. It’s up there in the atmospheres I’ve played in. Their fans are similar to our’s. They love the game. When they play, it’s a full stadium. I do remember the fans were loud and brought it. That’s something they got going for them there.”
Montana’s upperclassmen were still in elementary school when the Griz shocked JMU in 2008. Wide receiver Mitch Roberts, a Missoula Sentinel grad, and linebacker Pat O’Connell, a Kalispell Glacier grad, don’t recall watching that game when they were in fourth grade.
O’Connell is looking forward to playing on a big stage in a rowdy road environment this Friday under the lights. The Griz are 4-1 on the road and did win at Washington this year, but that came in front of a crowd that looked smaller than the announced attendance of 61,036, which would’ve been only 87% of the capacity of 70,138.
“I think it’ll be fun to go experience a different part (of the country) and see how their fans are compared to our fans,” he said. “I know we got the best fans in the nation, but like coach said, they like their football down there, so it’ll be exciting to see how they react to how we play football, so I’m excited for that part.”
Finding their groove
When Hauck took over Montana in 2003, former coach Joe Glenn left him with a cupboard stocked full of talent.
Hauck converted that into a national runner-up finish in just his second season. His teams wouldn’t make it back to the national title game until 2008 and 2009, his sixth and seventh years, as he had to bring in and develop his own recruits.
Now in his fourth year and third full season of his second stint at Montana, he has the Griz closer to where they were when he left 12 years ago. It’s taken some time in his second go-around because he's had to rebuild the program after taking over from Bob Stitt.
The Griz are winning with a healthy dose of Montana-born players while dominating on defense and special teams. That’s something they did during Hauck’s first tenure in Missoula.
Reynolds sees similarities to his time playing under Hauck as he’s followed Montana while being an assistant high school football coach at Missoula Loyola. However, they are missing a running back of Reynolds’ caliber because All-American Marcus Knight has been sidelined by an injury since the spring.
“I love what they’re doing, and I’m a fan of Bobby coming back,” Reynolds said. “It’s been awesome to see them climb the ladder to where we left off.”
Are they actually there yet? They’ll have a chance to prove they’ve gotten closer to Hauck’s ‘Return To Dominance’ mantra this week.
“I think they’re getting there,” Reynolds continued. “I don’t know if they’re quite there yet. They’re close. They got the kids that were there, and then you recruit kids that believe in what you’re doing. That’s when you start to see a turn of a team, when everybody’s on the same page, you brought them in, they fit your philosophy.
“I think we’re at the beginning of that. I’m not saying they can’t beat JMU. I hope they do.”
When the Griz beat JMU in 2008, their seniors would’ve been redshirt freshmen in 2004, getting to see what it takes to make it to a national championship game.
The Dukes are in a similar spot with seniors who would’ve been redshirting when they won the 2016 title and then possibly playing some sort of role when they were the runner-up in 2017 and 2019.
The players on UM’s 2019 team were the first to make it to the quarterfinals since the 2011 squad. The Griz lost, 17-10, at Weber State in 2019 and now have a chance to show they learned from that and can hang on this stage as they’re back to being within one win of a semifinal trip.
“I think there’s some residual effect to see how the guys ahead of you prepared,” Hauck said. “We’re evolving into that.”
