Weber State 24, Montana 21
Montana;3;7;3;8;—;21
Weber St.;7;3;7;7;—;24
First quarter
Montana: Nico Ramos 41 FG, 4:02
WSU: Damon Bankston 47 run (Kyle Thompson kick) :26
Second quarter
Montana: Kris Brown 4 run (Ramos kick), 7:00
WSU: Thompson 28 FG, :28
Third quarter
Montana: Ramos 32 FG, 6:37
WSU: Ty MacPherson 69 pass from Bronson Barron (Thompson kick), 5:40
Fourth quarter
WSU: Hayden Meacham 12 pass from Barron (Thompson kick), 5:56
Montana: Malik Flowers 100 kick return (Mitch Roberts pass)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Montana: Nick Ostmo 10-23, Junior Bergen 5-21, Marcus Knight 9-18, Aaron Fontes 1-0, Kris Brown 12-(-7), Team 1-(-13). Weber St.: Dontae McMillan 23-100, Damon Bankston 9-79, Kris Jackson 9-31, Kylan Weisser 1-0, Team 3-(-6), Bronson Barron 6-(-2).
PASSING — Montana: Kris Brown 10-17-0-72. Weber St.: Bronso Barron 14-23-1-153.
RECEIVING — Montana: Mitch Roberts 5-45, Cole Grossman 1-20, Keelan White 2-4, Aaron Fontes 2-3. Weber St.: Ty MacPherson 3-84, Justin Malone 8-49, Hayden Meacham 1-12, Jon CHristensen 1-4, Hudson Schenck 1-4.
