Saturday

MSUB def. W. Oregon

25-21, 25-10, 25-23

Western Oregon (2-8, 0-2): Kills: 29 (Sarah Crowell 9). Blocks: 5. Aces: 2. Digs: 45 (Allie Spear 16). Assists: 29 (Aubrey Stanton 23).

Montana State Billings (3-7, 2-0): Kills: 36 (Maddi Vigil 11). Blocks: 5 (Joelle Mahowald 2). Aces: 5 (Skylar Reed 3). Digs: 44 (Marissa Logozzo 17). Assists: 34 (Hannah Hashbarger 30).

Denver def. Montana

25-19, 25-11, 25-19

Montana (1-10): Kills: 26 (Janna Grimsrud 7). Assists: 23 (Ashley Watkins 21). Aces: 1 (Casey Stites). Digs: 27 (Isabelle Garrido 8). Blocks: 3 (Watkins 1).

Denver (8-4): Kills: 39 (Kalea Fobert 11). Assists: 35 (Ellie Anderson 20). Aces: 2 (Macy Carrabine, Tina Boe). Digs: 36 (Lydia Bartalo 10, Macy Carrabine 10). Blocks: 15 (Brianna Green 5.5).

Rocky def. Carroll

26-24, 25-19, 25-19

Carroll College (6-6): Kills 43 (Lexi Mikkelsen 9). Assists 34 (Ali Williams 29). Aces 5 (Sophia Spoja 2). Digs 64 (Ayla Carpenter 20). Blocks 4 (Williams 1, Hannah Dean 1, Mikkelsen 1).

Rocky Mountain College (10-4): Kills 48 (Daniella Russell 13). Assists 37 (Natalie Hilderman 33). Aces 1 (Addy Valdez). Digs 58 (Ayla Embry 20). Blocks 1 (Morgan Allen .5, Madison Stoddard .5).

