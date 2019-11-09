E. Washington def. Montana

25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 21-25, 15-11

(Friday)

Montana (5-20, 4-10): Kills: 56 (Amethyst Harper 19, Missy Huddleston 17). Assists: 55 (Ashley Watkins 53). Aces: 5 (Sarina Moreno 3). Digs: 78 (Moreno 22). Blocks: 12 (Janna Grimsrud 3.5, Huddleston 3.5).

Eastern Washington (6-20, 4-10): Kills: 72 (Ashlyn Blotzer 18). Assists: 65 (Ana Paula Zandona 58). Aces: 7 (Zandona 2, Sharae Niu 2). Digs: 79 (Catelyn Linke 21). Blocks: 2 (Blotzer 1).

Montana Tech def. L-C State

26-24, 25-16, 25-19

Lewis-Clark State (20-10): Kills 30 (Brooke Kaawa 10). Assists 26 (Jess Ruffing 20). Aces 2 (Josilyn Remick, Kenzie Dean 1). Digs 43 (Gionni Brown 19). Blocks 8 (Sydney Lawrence 3).

Montana Tech (24-6): Kills 38 (Maureen Jessop 11, Karina Mickelson 11). Assists 34 (McKenna Kaelber 29). Aces 7 (Hannah Oggerino 3). Digs 52 (Sabrina Hopcroft 18). Blocks 6 (Heather Thompson 1.5, Sydney Parks 1.5).

Montana State def. Idaho

25-19, 25-12, 25-22

Saturday

Montana State (12-11, 8-6): Kills: 45 (Evi Wilson 15). Assists: 40 (Allie Lynch 37). Aces: 4 (Kira Thomsen 4). Digs: 35 (Allyssa Rizzo 12). Blocks: 6 (Emma Pence 3.5)

Idaho (12-14, 8-6): Kills: 28 (Kyra Palmbush 8). Assists: 25 (Donee Janzen 11). Aces: 3 (Delaney Hopen, Becca Owen, Palmbush). Digs: 31 (Alaina Lacey 8). Blocks: 6 (Nicole Ball 2). 

Montana Western def. MSU-N

25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 21-25, 25-22

Montana State-Northern: Kills: 61 (Rylee Burmester 18). Assists: 59 (Hailey Warren 49). Aces: 5 (Warren 2). Digs: 145 (Kaitlin Murdock 35). Blocks: 11 (Katia Michelotti 4).

Montana Western: Kills: 59 (Jessie Weber 14). Assists: 58 (McKenna Fink 28). Aces: 6 (Fink 2). Digs: 136 (Tannah Sellers 40). Blocks: 16 (Emmah Peterson 6).

C. Washington def. MSUB

25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13

Central Washington: Kills: 57 (Bridgette Webb 16). Assists: 56 (Gaby Aihara 32). Aces: 7 (Ashley Kaufman 3). Digs: 74 (Kyla Morgan 28). Blocks: 4 (Webb 1.5).

Montana State Billings (7-19, 4-12): Kills: 42 (Maddi Vigil 13). Assists: 41 (Hannah Hashbarger 39). Aces: 2 (Hashbarger 1, Vigil 1). Digs: 52 (Bayli Monck 20). Blocks: 9 (Joelle Mahowald 4).

