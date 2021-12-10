|Montana
|3
|0
|0
|3
|—
|6
|James Madison
|7
|7
|7
|7
|—
|28
First Quarter
JMU—Ravenel 82 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 08:25
MONT—FG Macias 51, 03:38
Second Quarter
JMU—Palmer 50 run (Ratke kick), 06:20
Third Quarter
JMU—Thornton 3 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 07:33
Fourth Quarter
MONT—FG Macias 38, 14:55
JMU—Bryant Jr. 9 run (Ratke kick), 11:24
|MONT
|JMU
|First downs
|20
|21
|Rushes-yards
|46-159
|39-192
|Passing
|143
|295
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-34-2
|17-24-0
|Return Yards
|104
|23
|Punts-Avg.
|7-40.6
|5-38.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalty-Yards
|4-40
|5-46
|Time of Possession
|32:24
|27:36
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Montana, Xa. Harris 18-65, Ro. Patterson 10-55, Ju. Bergen 12-32, Ca. Humphrey 2-11, Ma. Flowers 2-6, Ke. White 1-(minus 1), Kr. Brown 1-(minus 9). James Madison, La. Palmer 19-167, Lo. Bryant Jr. 3-17, So. Vanhorse 2-8, Kr. Thornton 1-7, Co. Johnson 11-(minus 3), Team 3-(minus 4).
PASSING—Montana, Ca. Humphrey 7-12-0-88, Ro. Patterson 7-17-2-44, Kr. Brown 1-5-0-11. James Madison, Co. Johnson 17-24-0-295.
RECEIVING—Montana, Ju. Bergen 4-45, Sa. Akem 1-35, Ry. Simpson 3-24, Mi. Roberts 2-24, Co. Grossman 2-16, Ke. White 1-5, Jo. Elwell 1-2, Xa. Harris 1-(minus 8). James Madison, De. Ravenel 2-87, Kr. Thornton 6-82, An. Wells Jr. 5-80, Sc. Bracey 3-38, So. Vanhorse 1-8.
