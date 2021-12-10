Montana30036
James Madison777728

First Quarter

JMU—Ravenel 82 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 08:25

MONT—FG Macias 51, 03:38

Second Quarter

JMU—Palmer 50 run (Ratke kick), 06:20

Third Quarter

JMU—Thornton 3 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 07:33

Fourth Quarter

MONT—FG Macias 38, 14:55

JMU—Bryant Jr. 9 run (Ratke kick), 11:24

 MONTJMU
First downs2021
Rushes-yards46-15939-192
Passing143295
Comp-Att-Int15-34-217-24-0
Return Yards10423
Punts-Avg.7-40.65-38.6
Fumbles-Lost0-02-2
Penalty-Yards4-405-46
Time of Possession32:2427:36

 

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Montana, Xa. Harris 18-65, Ro. Patterson 10-55, Ju. Bergen 12-32, Ca. Humphrey 2-11, Ma. Flowers 2-6, Ke. White 1-(minus 1), Kr. Brown 1-(minus 9). James Madison, La. Palmer 19-167, Lo. Bryant Jr. 3-17, So. Vanhorse 2-8, Kr. Thornton 1-7, Co. Johnson 11-(minus 3), Team 3-(minus 4).

PASSING—Montana, Ca. Humphrey 7-12-0-88, Ro. Patterson 7-17-2-44, Kr. Brown 1-5-0-11. James Madison, Co. Johnson 17-24-0-295.

RECEIVING—Montana, Ju. Bergen 4-45, Sa. Akem 1-35, Ry. Simpson 3-24, Mi. Roberts 2-24, Co. Grossman 2-16, Ke. White 1-5, Jo. Elwell 1-2, Xa. Harris 1-(minus 8). James Madison, De. Ravenel 2-87, Kr. Thornton 6-82, An. Wells Jr. 5-80, Sc. Bracey 3-38, So. Vanhorse 1-8.

