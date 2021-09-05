Montana 13, No. 20 Washington 7
|Montana
|3
|0
|0
|10
|—
|13
|Washington
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
WASH—Morris 1 run (Henry kick), 10:09.
MONT—FG Kevin 26, 7:08.
Fourth Quarter
MONT—Humphrey 4 run (team kick), 10:35.
MONT—FG Kevin 22, 2:56.
|MONT
|WASH
|First downs
|10
|18
|Total Net Yards
|232
|291
|Rushes-yards
|34-127
|27-65
|Passing
|105
|226
|Punt Returns
|2-45
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|4-52
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-23-0
|27-46-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|3-25
|Punts
|7-47.0
|5-40.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-66
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|28:41
|31:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Montana, Harris 15-70, Childs 9-39, Humphrey 6-14, Flowers 1-4, Bergen 2-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Washington, Newton 17-62, G.Jackson 2-19, C.Davis 4-8, Morris 4-(minus 24).
PASSING—Montana, Humphrey 12-23-0-105. Washington, Morris 27-46-3-226.
RECEIVING—Montana, Sulser 3-26, Roberts 2-29, Akem 2-13, Harris 2-12, Grossman 2-11, Flowers 1-14. Washington, Otton 8-82, T.Davis 6-59, Newton 4-23, G.Jackson 4-15, C.Davis 3-29, Polk 1-13, Culp 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Washington, Henry 50.
