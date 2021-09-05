Montana 13, No. 20 Washington 7

Montana3001013
Washington70007

First Quarter

WASH—Morris 1 run (Henry kick), 10:09.

MONT—FG Kevin 26, 7:08.

Fourth Quarter

MONT—Humphrey 4 run (team kick), 10:35.

MONT—FG Kevin 22, 2:56.

 MONTWASH
First downs1018
Total Net Yards232291
Rushes-yards34-12727-65
Passing105226
Punt Returns2-451-9
Kickoff Returns1-234-52
Interceptions Ret.3-30-0
Comp-Att-Int12-23-027-46-3
Sacked-Yards Lost1-43-25
Punts7-47.05-40.2
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-664-45
Time of Possession28:4131:19

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Montana, Harris 15-70, Childs 9-39, Humphrey 6-14, Flowers 1-4, Bergen 2-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Washington, Newton 17-62, G.Jackson 2-19, C.Davis 4-8, Morris 4-(minus 24).

PASSING—Montana, Humphrey 12-23-0-105. Washington, Morris 27-46-3-226.

RECEIVING—Montana, Sulser 3-26, Roberts 2-29, Akem 2-13, Harris 2-12, Grossman 2-11, Flowers 1-14. Washington, Otton 8-82, T.Davis 6-59, Newton 4-23, G.Jackson 4-15, C.Davis 3-29, Polk 1-13, Culp 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Washington, Henry 50.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

