Montana signings
Erik Barker, TE, 6-4, 225, Keizer, Ore.
Peyton Brammer, TE, 6-5, 205, Brush Prairie, Wash.
Brandon Casey, OL, 6-5, 265, Sandpoint, Idaho
TraJon Cotton, CB, 6-1, 187, Sacramento, Calif. (Oregon State)
Asher Croy, LB, 6-0, 206, Bozeman
Rishi Daniels, S, 5-11, 175, Seattle
Drew Deck, WR, 5-9, 155, Kalispell Glacier
Aaron Fontes, WR, 6-1, 172, Oxnard, Calif.
Kevin Good, OL, 6-4, 270, Rocklin, Calif.
Journey Grimsrud, DL, 6-4, 235, Huntley Project
Xavier Harris, RB, 5-10, 185, Oxnard, Calif.
Chase Johansen, LB, 6-1, 215, Park City, Utah
Jaxon Lee, ATH, 6-0, 190, Missoula Sentinel
Kukila Lincoln, OL, 6-5, 250, Kamuela, Hawaii
Henry Nuce, DL, 6-4, 235, Kalispell Glacier
Omar Hicks Onu, CB, 6-1, 192, Carrollton, Texas (Oregon State)
Guido Ossello, WR, 6-3, 195, Butte Central
Robbie Patterson, QB, 6-0, 195, Medford, Ore.
Grayson Pibal, LS, 6-3, 205, Clackamas, Ore.
Carson Rostad, QB, 6-3, 210, Hamilton
Matt Simkins, TE, 6-4, 190, Butte
Autjoe Soe, CB, 6-1, 161, Murray, Utah
