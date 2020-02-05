Montana signings

Erik Barker, TE, 6-4, 225, Keizer, Ore.

Peyton Brammer, TE, 6-5, 205, Brush Prairie, Wash.

Brandon Casey, OL, 6-5, 265, Sandpoint, Idaho

TraJon Cotton, CB, 6-1, 187, Sacramento, Calif. (Oregon State)

Asher Croy, LB, 6-0, 206, Bozeman

Rishi Daniels, S, 5-11, 175, Seattle

Drew Deck, WR, 5-9, 155, Kalispell Glacier

Aaron Fontes, WR, 6-1, 172, Oxnard, Calif.

Kevin Good, OL, 6-4, 270, Rocklin, Calif.

Journey Grimsrud, DL, 6-4, 235, Huntley Project

Xavier Harris, RB, 5-10, 185, Oxnard, Calif.

Chase Johansen, LB, 6-1, 215, Park City, Utah

Jaxon Lee, ATH, 6-0, 190, Missoula Sentinel

Kukila Lincoln, OL, 6-5, 250, Kamuela, Hawaii

Henry Nuce, DL, 6-4, 235, Kalispell Glacier

Omar Hicks Onu, CB, 6-1, 192, Carrollton, Texas (Oregon State)

Guido Ossello, WR, 6-3, 195, Butte Central

Robbie Patterson, QB, 6-0, 195, Medford, Ore.

Grayson Pibal, LS, 6-3, 205, Clackamas, Ore.

Carson Rostad, QB, 6-3, 210, Hamilton

Matt Simkins, TE, 6-4, 190, Butte

Autjoe Soe, CB, 6-1, 161, Murray, Utah

