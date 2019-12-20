Montana Grizzlies 2020 football signees

Erik Barker, Keizer, Ore., TE, 6-4, 225; Brandon Casey, Sandpoint, Idaho, OL, 6-5, 265; Asher Croy, Bozeman, LB, 6-0, 206; Rishi Daniels, Seattle, S, 5-11, 175; Drew Deck, Kalispell Glacier, WR, 5-9, 155; Aaron Fontes, Oxnard, Calif., WR, 6-1, 172; Kevin Good, Rocklin, Calif., OL, 6-4, 270; Journey Grimsrud, Huntley Project, DL, 6-4, 235;

Xavier Harris, Oxnard, Calif., RB, 5-10, 185; Chase Johansen, Park City, Utah, LB, 6-1, 215; Jaxon Lee, Missoula Sentinel, ATH, 6-0, 190; Kukila Lincoln, Kamuela, Hawaii, OL, 6-5, 250; Henry Nuce, Kalispell Glacier, DL, 6-4, 235; Guido Ossello, Butte Central, WR, 6-3, 195; Robbie Patterson, Medford, Ore., QB, 6-0, 195; Carson Rostad, Hamilton, QB, 6-3, 210; Autjoe Soe, Murray, Utah, CB, 6-1, 161.

