Montana Grizzlies 2020 football signees
Erik Barker, Keizer, Ore., TE, 6-4, 225; Brandon Casey, Sandpoint, Idaho, OL, 6-5, 265; Asher Croy, Bozeman, LB, 6-0, 206; Rishi Daniels, Seattle, S, 5-11, 175; Drew Deck, Kalispell Glacier, WR, 5-9, 155; Aaron Fontes, Oxnard, Calif., WR, 6-1, 172; Kevin Good, Rocklin, Calif., OL, 6-4, 270; Journey Grimsrud, Huntley Project, DL, 6-4, 235;
Xavier Harris, Oxnard, Calif., RB, 5-10, 185; Chase Johansen, Park City, Utah, LB, 6-1, 215; Jaxon Lee, Missoula Sentinel, ATH, 6-0, 190; Kukila Lincoln, Kamuela, Hawaii, OL, 6-5, 250; Henry Nuce, Kalispell Glacier, DL, 6-4, 235; Guido Ossello, Butte Central, WR, 6-3, 195; Robbie Patterson, Medford, Ore., QB, 6-0, 195; Carson Rostad, Hamilton, QB, 6-3, 210; Autjoe Soe, Murray, Utah, CB, 6-1, 161.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.