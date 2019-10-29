Women's basketball
Montana 74, Carroll 70 OT
Exhibition
|Carroll
|22
|12
|19
|12
|5 —
|70
|Montana
|14
|25
|13
|13
|9 —
|74
Carroll College: Jaidyn Lyman 3, Danielle Wagner 11, Christine Denny 19, Kamden Hilborn 10, Emerald Toth 6, Nikki Krueger 2, Sienna Swannack 14, Molly McDermott 2, Taylor Salonen 2, Genesis Wilkinson 1.
Montana: Abby Anderson 2, Emma Stockholm 14, Sophia Stiles 7, Gabi Harrington 16, Mckenzie Johnston 19, Sammy Fatkin 2, Taylor Goligoski 10, Jamie Pickens 4.
