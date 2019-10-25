Women's basketball

Montana Tech 109, SKC 32

Salish Kootenai15 32 
Montana Tech24 28 38 19 109 

Salish Kootenai: Eve The Boy 4, Chas'Slin Kipp 3, Mahala Buffalo 2, Taylor Whitney 18, Aailya Cunningham 5.

Montana Tech: Mesa Williams 12, Kaylee Zard 9, Celestina Faletio 8, Megan Delaney 2, Dani Urick 11, Hailey Crawford 11, Mollie Peoples 13, Hope Lalau 8, Jaden Comings 3, Tavia Rooney 12, Aubrey McMaster 6, Brooke Heggie 14.

Montana 81, L-C State 69

L-C State21 14 19 15 69 
Montana25 24 19 13 81 

Lewis-Clark State (0-0): Peyton Souvenir 15, Jansen Edmiston 5, Jamie Nelson 15, Abbie Johnson 7, Kiara Burlage 6, Hannah Burland 5, Abby Farmer 3, Heidi Sellmann 10, Sara Muhelhausen 3.

Montana (0-0): Sophia Stiles 2, Gabi Harrington 24, Abby Anderson 6, McKenzie Johnson 6, Emma Stockton 10, Jamie Pickens 11, Sammy Fatkin 5, Shelby Schweyen 4, Taylor Goligoski 7, Kylie Frohlich 6.

