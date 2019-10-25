Women's basketball
Montana Tech 109, SKC 32
|Salish Kootenai
|4
|7
|15
|6
|—
|32
|Montana Tech
|24
|28
|38
|19
|—
|109
Salish Kootenai: Eve The Boy 4, Chas'Slin Kipp 3, Mahala Buffalo 2, Taylor Whitney 18, Aailya Cunningham 5.
Montana Tech: Mesa Williams 12, Kaylee Zard 9, Celestina Faletio 8, Megan Delaney 2, Dani Urick 11, Hailey Crawford 11, Mollie Peoples 13, Hope Lalau 8, Jaden Comings 3, Tavia Rooney 12, Aubrey McMaster 6, Brooke Heggie 14.
Montana 81, L-C State 69
|L-C State
|21
|14
|19
|15
|—
|69
|Montana
|25
|24
|19
|13
|—
|81
Lewis-Clark State (0-0): Peyton Souvenir 15, Jansen Edmiston 5, Jamie Nelson 15, Abbie Johnson 7, Kiara Burlage 6, Hannah Burland 5, Abby Farmer 3, Heidi Sellmann 10, Sara Muhelhausen 3.
Montana (0-0): Sophia Stiles 2, Gabi Harrington 24, Abby Anderson 6, McKenzie Johnson 6, Emma Stockton 10, Jamie Pickens 11, Sammy Fatkin 5, Shelby Schweyen 4, Taylor Goligoski 7, Kylie Frohlich 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.