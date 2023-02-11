MISSOULA — The most heartwarming moment Saturday at the newly named Robin Selvig Court came when the man of honor was introduced to a crowd of 3,093 at halftime.
"I'd like the Lady Griz to look at that name on the floor," the former UM coach said to dozens of his players that joined him at center court as they all turned to glance at the new maroon lettering. "Thank you. You gave me that."
Selvig wasn't the only one expressing a lot of heart. There was also plenty of that on display by the current crop of Montana women's basketball players.
On an afternoon when fans and former Lady Griz celebrated the first game on Robin Selvig Court, their beloved team delivered a dominating performance against Weber State. Montana raced to a double-digit lead in the first frame and cruised to a 65-48 win.
"I drew a jersey today with just Montana on the front on the (whiteboard) in the locker room," Montana coach Brian Holsinger shared. "I told our girls at the very end before we came out, 'We were all here (Friday) night for the court dedication. Wearing this jersey today means more to you than it did yesterday because of what we saw.'
"This is a place that Robin made special — of course with all the players. I just said, 'Let's go make him proud.' And I thought we did. We played defense and made the Lady Griz alumni proud for sure. They were excited about it."
Montana maintained its position two games behind Big Sky Conference leader Montana State in the standings at 9-5 (13-12 overall). Reeling Weber State fell to 1-12, 5-20.
The Lady Griz led 36-15 at halftime behind eight points by freshman Mack Konig and senior Carmen Gfeller. The Wildcats struggled with their shooting, hitting just 7 of 27 shots from the floor.
Weber State hit four of its first five shots in the third frame, prompting Holsinger to call a timeout with Montana's lead down to 38-25. Gfeller scored a bunny coming out of the timeout and the hosts managed to stem any momentum the visitors built out of intermission by maintaining their defensive edge.
"That is pure Robin Selvig style — we came out in a 2-3 zone, a little different than his, and it stifled them," Holsinger said. "They shot 33 percent, man. I'm proud of our effort in the defensive zone.
"... The only area that bothers me on defense is the rebounds. But it is harder to rebound out of a zone."
Gfeller paced the hosts with 18 points, followed by fellow senior Sammy Fatkin with 15 and Mack Konig with 12 to go with her eight assists. Teammate Dani Bartsch of Helena dominated on the boards, piling up 14 rebounds.
The Wildcats amassed 17 turnovers to eight for the hosts. Laura Taylor led the visitors with 10 points.
Montana did not shoot particularly well, hitting 35.7 percent of its shots from the floor (20 for 56). Gina Marxen was most efficient, hitting three of six attempts, with all of her makes coming from 3-point range. She finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Montana will have an extended break now before playing at Montana State Saturday. The Lady Griz lost to the Bobcats in Missoula three weeks ago, 72-63.
"We'll be much better than we were here," said Holsinger, whose team has won five of six since losing to MSU and is currently tied for second in the league standings with Northern Arizona. "I promise you that."
Saturday's best storyline other than Selvig's recognition was the bounce-back performance by Fatkin, who was held scoreless by Idaho State on Thursday's heartbreaking one-point home loss.
Against the Wildcats, she hit two baskets in the paint in the game’s first 3 minutes, then hit a 3-pointer later in the first quarter. It set a tone for the afternoon.
“Credit to Sammy. She’s turned into a kid who kind of meets her fears,” said Holsinger, who a year ago this month lost Fatkin to an ankle injury suffered against Idaho State on the same floor.
“She admitted after the game that she went mental a little bit. Last year she hurt her ankle against that team, and those feelings came back. We talked about letting that stuff go, and she did.”
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
