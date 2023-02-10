MISSOULA — Robin Selvig received a standing ovation as he walked to the center of what would soon be named Robin Selvig Court late in a 90-plus-minute ceremony filled with jokes and laugh-producing memories Friday night.
The basketball floor at Dahlberg Arena inside the Adams Center became just the fifth Division I basketball court to be named in honor of a women’s basketball coach. It was unveiled in a free public ceremony that included numerous former Lady Griz players and their families as well as current Lady Griz players crowding the lower bowl on the east side of Dahlberg Arena.
"I’ve been blessed more than anyone can imagine in so many ways," Selvig said in his final remarks. "If everybody here can feel and share a little bit of this court naming because you were a part of my life and the rest of my life and helping the Lady Griz out, I’ll feel pretty darn good about it.
"You ladies have left some skin hopefully on this floor and some blood on this floor. You’re all such a big part of that and you’ve just been a big part of my life."
Selvig and his family ended the festivities by unveiling the text on the court: Selvig's signature with the word 'court' in block letters flushed right. Before that, Montana athletic director Kent Haslam showed other designs that UM "considered:" photos of Selvig with a perm in the 1980s and crouching down on the sideline in a position where it looked like he was sprawled out.
Selvig appeared to take all the jokes in stride and even delivered some back. Yet, he got serious for a moment midway through his speech of about 30 minutes as he shifted gears to his players.
"The one thing I get asked the most since I’ve retired is 'Do you miss it?' And Lady Griz, what I would say is 'I miss you,'" he said, drawing an ovation. "I hang out with a bunch of crotchety, old guys now. I used to get to hang out with these young, smart and fun (women). It doesn't seem fair."
The ceremony featured tribute videos, speeches and the unveiling of the lettering on the hardwood. A blooper and outtake reel from "The House That Rob Built" documentary featured many of Selvig’s famous Robbisms and stories of his bad driving.
Videos of former Lady Griz players, including his niece Jordan Sullivan and one of his final recruits in McKenzie Johnston, were played on the Jumbotron. Throughout the week, UM published letters from players who suited up under Selvig through five decades.
"The actual letters, I laughed and cried at each one I read. They were really well written, and I don’t think I had one English major in my 38 years, so I don’t know who was helping them," Selvig said, drawing a large laugh.
The event was also important to Selvig because it brought four generations of his family as well as his extended family together for the evening.
"I’ve always been uncomfortable a little bit getting these accolades. I’m a coach, you win some games and you get a lot of publicity and it’s all good. Janie was a teacher," he said, referencing his wife.
"There’s so many people, so many of you in here that do jobs that are important or more important that aren’t getting accolades. I think teaching is one of those professions. ... She taught mostly fourth grade. She’d get me to go visit the class sometime, and boy, they’re just needy and whiny and clingy. And I said, 'That’s just like Lady Griz practice.'"
Selvig won 865 games across 38 seasons from 1978-79 to 2015-16, making him one of just 14 NCAA women’s basketball coaches to eclipse 800 wins. His teams went 511-61 (.893) inside Dahlberg Arena, leading Haslam to joke he needed to meet with Selvig after the ceremony to talk about those losses.
Selvig later offered a story of a friend who told him he set another record that would never be broken: 265 losses. Under him, the Lady Griz were ranked in the top 15 nationally in attendance 13 times. They made the national Top 25 poll in seven of his seasons, reaching as high as No. 13.
Midway through the ceremony, former Lady Griz Allison Turner Gardner spoke about the family atmosphere Selvig cultivated inside Dahlberg Arena as she represented the players at the microphone. She played at UM from 1994-95 to 1998-99, making the NCAA Tournament four times under Selvig.
"Rob’s most enduring impact was something so much bigger than basketball. That’s why we’re all here, because our coach touched all of our hearts and souls in some way," she said, later adding: "Rob cultivated a new idea of what the word ‘home’ meant to many of us.
"It was a place beyond just where we lived, where we grew up. It was here on this court with this team, these coaches. Home was a feeing of safety and belonging and worth because of this man."
Selvig guided the Lady Griz to 21 NCAA tournament appearances, 24 conference regular-season titles and received the conference coach of the year award 21 times. His teams won six NCAA tournament games, including four in Dahlberg Arena, and played in 27. They were 40-2 in conference tournament games under Selvig at Dahlberg Arena, winning the title 19 times.
Selvig was inducted into the Big Sky Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class this past summer. He went into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
His teams' performance over the years made other conference programs step it up to try to get to UM's level, former Lady Griz play-by-play announcer Tom Stage offered. He compared it to how UConn coach Geno Auriemma's prolonged success as a national title contender has forced other teams in their league to rise up to try to meet them.
"There is no doubt in my mind the Big Sky Conference today is way better because of Robin," Stage said. "From the top to the bottom, there is parity in this league, big time. In the old days, you could show up and not play your best and win. Today, no. There is super parity, men and women.
"Last night was a tough one. Weber comes in tomorrow. Weber’s been struggling the last few years. If you go to Ogden, if you go there right now, get your chin strap ready and bring your lunch bucket because you’re going to be in a war. It’s not easy. Any day is tough to play, and that’s because of Robin building this program, getting it better."
Selvig came to UM from tiny eastern Montana town Outlook and became a second-team All-Big Sky guard for the men’s basketball team. He was hired as the fourth-ever Lady Griz coach at 25 after coaching the UM men’s freshman team for one year and the Plentywood High School girls team for three years.
Under Selvig, his players achieved high marks off the court as well. The Lady Griz received 156 Academic All-Conference honors, 15 Academic All-District honors and 11 Conference Scholar-Athletes awards.
He didn't mandate his players take study hall because they knew it was expected to excel in the classroom. That was one of the numerous stories UM president Seth Bodnar had heard and then shared about Selvig, who he learned brought out the best in his players because of his care of and love for them.
"Robin Selvig built a culture of excellence on and off the court," Bodnar said. "His life, his career embodied the mission of this great university. His work has had a transformative impact on thousands of lives."
Selvig will be in attendance for the first Lady Griz game on Robin Selvig Court at 2 p.m. Saturday against Weber State. The first 4,000 fans will receive a commemorative Selvig poster.
He’ll make a halftime address to the crowd after climbing down from his seats at the top of Dahlberg Arena on the west side. Haslam joked that he wonders if Selvig is sometimes asleep up there because he hardly sees him move.
"He sits up there because he doesn’t want it to be about Robin Selvig," Haslam said in his opening remarks. "I know that’s the case. He does not want to interfere. He does not want to be a focus.
"Guess what, Robin? You have no choice tonight. You just get to sit back and let us make it about you and your family, your impact on this university, the state of Montana, the sport of women’s basketball and literally thousands of lives that you have impacted."
