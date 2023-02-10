Selvig dedication for online

Robin Selvig (center) and members of his family enjoy a light moment during Friday night's basketball court dedication ceremony on the University of Montana campus.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Robin Selvig received a standing ovation as he walked to the center of what would soon be named Robin Selvig Court late in a 90-plus-minute ceremony filled with jokes and laugh-producing memories Friday night.

The basketball floor at Dahlberg Arena inside the Adams Center became just the fifth Division I basketball court to be named in honor of a women’s basketball coach. It was unveiled in a free public ceremony that included numerous former Lady Griz players and their families as well as current Lady Griz players crowding the lower bowl on the east side of Dahlberg Arena.

