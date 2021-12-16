MISSOULA — Jace Lewis and Dylan Cook both called Montana a “championship-caliber team” while sitting to the left of head coach Bobby Hauck at the Big Sky Football Kickoff on July 26 in Spokane, Washington.
It was the phrase they used when they talked about why they returned for the extra year of eligibility allowed because of the pandemic. Fast forward to Dec. 3, and the two of them were there sitting on opposite sides of Hauck in a somber press conference as their season ended earlier than expected following a quarterfinal loss at James Madison.
While the seniors couldn’t bring Montana its first Big Sky title since 2009 and its first national title since 2001, they added an important element to the program during Hauck’s third season back in Missoula.
“I think the thing I’ll remember is — not just the Saturdays — the work put in, the effort level, the belief that was developed,” he said. “As a group, they really didn’t think they could be beat. I think that confidence level permeated the young guys on the team when they walked in the door, and that came from our senior group.”
A season of this magnitude might only have been possible because 14 seniors decided to return for the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted. The Griz missed out on the fall season last year and opted out of the Big Sky’s spring season to focus on preparing for this year.
Some seniors-to-be transferred or just moved on to begin life after football after their junior year, and many others could have followed suit. Yet, those who returned did so for a variety of reasons, but mainly because they thought this team could be special.
They just didn’t foresee the depth of the injury challenges Montana would face. But they pushed forward, showing their mettle and resolve.
“I think just the leadership that our have seniors have shown throughout the year and throughout their four or five years here going through winter conditioning, summer and then just buying into everything, it’s been something that I’ve looked up to,” junior wide receiver Mitch Roberts said. “It’s been pretty awesome just watching how far our senior class has come and how much they’ve done to help us underclassmen as well.”
Among the seniors, Sammy Akem finished his career tied for the school record for touchdown catches (29), third in receptions (191) and fourth in receiving yards (2,711).
Jace Lewis kept his head down and continued to grind after the death of his good friend Jesse Sims on his way to ranking ninth in program history with 319 tackles, ninth with 36.5 tackles for loss and tied for 22nd with 12 sacks.
Cam Humphrey overcame doubts, injury and high school academic struggles to close his winding college journey with a 12-2 record as UM’s starter and a 12-0 mark in starts in which he wasn’t knocked out by injury.
Gavin Robertson had two interceptions in the upset over Washington, the tone-setting hit in the playoff win over EWU and delivered a number of punishing hits over the years while rediscovering his passion by playing the position he loves after he transferred from Arizona before the 2018 season.
Dylan Cook made the unusual transition from NAIA quarterback to a walk-on starting offensive lineman for a Division I team after he quit football at MSU Northern with no plan for his future.
Omar Hicks Onu bought in fully to the Griz program, taking his game to another level as he helped UM lock down a position of need at cornerback after he transferred from Oregon State.
Moses Mallory became a mauler on the offensive line as a junior college transfer who has played his career with his single mother and older brother at the forefront of his mind.
Justin Belknap gave the Griz stability at defensive end as he finally got to play for Hauck after they missed out on the opportunity at UNLV several years ago and he originally went to Arizona.
Conlan Beaver became the most veteran player in this offense, making 38 starts at left tackle, after he made the rare cross-country journey from Virginia to Montana, a dream of his since he was 10 years old.
Kevin Macias was clutch and consistent in making a school-record 19 consecutive field goals and a total of 23 field goals, the most by a Grizzly since Dan Carpenter made 24 in 2006, after being a late addition to the team as a grad transfer from Arizona State.
Joe Babros found his home at Montana on the defensive line after transferring from North Carolina State, believing that “football saved my life” after he only tried out for junior college football because his friend was doing it.
Danny Burton displayed the passion of what it means to be a Grizzly, walking on to the team and playing wide receiver while pursuing his doctorate degree in pharmacy.
Matthew O’Donoghue developed an enthusiastic following, never made a bad long snap in 539 career attempts, always hustled down the field to try to tackle a punt returner and caught two-point conversions.
Kordell Pillans made the rare move from Alaska to Division I football, persevering through limited playing time and stepping up when Montana needed him to fill a spot on the offensive line and on special teams.
Before this group of seniors, the 2019 graduating class helped expedite Hauck’s “Return To Dominance” and put the turnaround two years ahead of schedule, he noted back then. They led UM to its first 10-win season since 2013 and first quarterfinal trip since 2009.
This year’s junior class had a slew of playmakers, and next fall, they'll get their chance to put their stamp on the program in their final season. They’ll have to replace five starters on offense, five on defense, and four on special teams.
“There’s been previous players in our program that have been obviously instrumental too to that,” junior Pat O’Connell said of the program’s growth. “For me, especially this year, the connection that me and Jace and all the linebackers for that matter have built has been pretty special. And all the other seniors on defense, they’ve bought into everything that the coaches have asked them.
“That’s why they’re out there making plays and helping our team win football games. So, they’ve obviously been pretty special to the Grizzly program.”
