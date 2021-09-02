MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team rallied to take the final two sets and post a home win over the Seattle Redhawks Wednesday, 25-23, 22-25, 25-27, 25-17, 15-10.
"It felt really good to get a win, and to do it in front of Griz Nation," Montana coach Allison Lawrence said. "It's fun to see the body language of our athletes change when they get to play in front of a crowd, and I thought they were loud and gave us a boost when we needed it."
Montana had three players in double figures for kills, led by career highs for seniors Peyten Boutwell (16) and Sentinel grad Elsa Godwin (16). Junior outside hitter Elise Jolly added 13 kills, while senior libero Sarina Moreno, who is also a Sentinel grad, recorded 25 digs.
"I'm really proud of our upperclassmen, because they played how upperclassmen should play," Lawrence said. "Elsa and Peyten are two seniors who have worked really hard to evolve into players who are continuously getting better point to point, not just match to match.
"For Elsa, she's been thrown around throughout her career — from the right to the left, sometimes DSing. She's been really resilient, she's really fit and she's the most explosive I've ever seen her. She's playing like a player who has been in our system for four years and knows how to execute, and does it, which is exactly what you want to see in an upperclassman."
After falling behind 2-1 in sets, the Grizzlies looked like a different team heading into the fourth set. After 31 tie scores and 15 lead changes through the first three frames, the two teams were tied just twice more over the final two sets — at 1-1 of both Set 4 and Set 5.
"Once we got out of that run and started to assert ourselves at the service line, we found a rhythm and felt like we could play our game and make them adjust to us," Lawrence said.
—UM sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.