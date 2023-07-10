MISSOULA — Grady Walker recalled his Griz fandom reaching a new level around first grade when then-coach Mick Delaney invited him to UM, had the team sing happy birthday to him, and then gifted him gloves and a helmet.

Grady, the son of former Griz receiver Travis Walker, will soon have his own Montana uniform as he recently committed as part of the 2024 recruiting class. The Missoula native and Sentinel senior-to-be was recruited as an athlete who can end up playing on either side of the ball.

“It feels kind of like a relief because I wanted to be a Griz since I was a little kid,” Grady said. “Now that I can say I am one, it’s kind of cool just to take a breath and be like, 'This is awesome.’ I’ve got one of the largest Griz fan bases with my family.”

Kash Goicoechea, the son of former Griz safety Sean Goicoechea, also recently announced his commitment to UM in the 2024 class. The Kalispell native and Glacier senior-to-be was recruited to play defense.

Kash remembered becoming more enthralled with the Griz when watching VHS tapes of his father’s highlights from his time at UM. Like Grady, he regularly attended Griz games growing up, sitting high above the Topel Tunnel.

“It’s been a longtime goal and dream of mine to be a Grizzly,” Kash said. “It’s really nice to have it all come together. It’s always been in my blood and I was raised to always go for the Griz.”

It’s not just their fathers who played for the Griz. The roots run deep for the legacy commits.

Grady’s uncle is Blaine McElmurry, a safety who went on to play for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. His mother is Catie (McElmurry) Walker, who is Blaine’s sister and played for the Lady Griz basketball team. Catie is from Troy and Travis is from Plentywood.

His grandfather and Travis’ father, Duane Walker, was an All-Big Sky tight end for the Griz in the 1970s. His aunt and Blaine’s wife, Kristine (Wetterling) McElmurry, competed in track for UM.

“It feels kind of like special to be able to have the opportunity to play at a school like Montana,” Grady said. “I want to do the best that I can and work my hardest and push myself to be the best player I can be. Everyone has been very supportive.”

Kash’s uncle, Mike Goicoechea, played safety for the Griz and is the older brother of Kash’s father. His mother attended UM but didn’t compete in athletics after high school. Both his parents are Stevensville natives.

“It’s really awesome to know that my dad and uncle did the same thing,” Kash said. “Just talking to them and knowing how awesome it is and the relationships you build and all the adversity and just everything about college football. It’s awesome to learn from my dad and build that legacy with my family a little bit.”

Recruiting route

Grady initially thought he would try to play basketball in college, earning first-team honors in the Greater Spokane League this past winter. He’s tall at 6-foot-3 and is aiming to play this coming football season at 195 pounds.

His plans changed after his family moved to Washington the summer before his sophomore season. He ended up enjoying football even more that year, finding a brotherhood during his first season at the varsity level, he said. He also grew as a player after spending his freshman season at Sentinel, Spartans coach Dane Oliver noted.

“He’s a hard working kid who comes from great lineage,” Oliver said. “You can see that desire to be competitive and great. I think he can play a lot of different positions. He likes contact. He can high point a ball. I know he wanted to be a Griz. Super happy to see him fulfill that dream.”

Grady has so many Griz connections in his family that the move out of state didn’t knock him off UM’s radar. His recruitment started after his sophomore season with visits and camps, he said. Then he put together a junior season with 64 catches for 1,053 yards and 11 receptions.

He attended camps this summer and got an offer on June 20 after being recruited by offensive coordinator Brent Pease. He committed eight days later on June 28, accepting a partial scholarship instead of waiting for potential offers after he visited Oregon State, Washington State, Air Force, MSU and Idaho. He’s being recruited for receiver, safety or linebacker, he said.

“I know a lot of the Griz players and previous athletes, and whenever I’d go on visits, they’d give me a five high or hug, it would be super welcoming,” Grady said. “The coaches would always come up to me, have a conversation. Talking to (head) coach (Bobby) Hauck, it just feels like the right fit. Like I said, it feels like home, so I was like, ‘Why wait?’”

Kash had long wanted to play football in college, attended Griz summer camps growing up and started getting recruited by UM early in his junior year. He was primarily recruited by then-offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach, he said, and received an offer from UM on Feb. 15.

Kash also went to camps and junior days at Montana State and North Dakota State, he said. Neither program extended an offer. He committed to UM on June 29, accepting a partial scholarship to play safety.

“The relationships I had built with the coaches played a huge factor,” he said. “They’re all super nice and I really enjoyed the conversations I had with them and the relationships I built. I know some of the players, and how they talk about the program and all the values it has was really a big factor also.”

Perhaps Kash might have received more offers if he hadn’t been so banged up throughout high school. He played through injuries the past couple football seasons, dealt with a hamstring issue this past spring in track and had offseason shoulder surgery, Glacier coach Grady Bennett noted.

“He’s had a great summer, has felt as good as ever,” Bennett said. “I feel Kash, for the first time ever, is going to be 100%. I feel like he’s just getting started. He hasn’t been able to truly get going yet. I don’t think we’ve seen what Kash is going to do and can do. You can see how good he is and how good he can be. I’m excited for him.”

Senior season

Grady and Kash have some weight taken off their shoulders heading into their final high school season now that their college plans are set.

Grady will be a two-way player for Sentinel as an outside receiver and a safety. His strong hands catching the ball remind Oliver of Travis, who ranked seventh on UM’s all-time receptions list when he concluded his career that spanned 1996-99.

“I think he’s got a high ceiling from watching him,” Oliver said. “This summer, he’s learned a lot fitting into our system. He has a desire to be coached. He’s always wanting to learn more and study film. He held his own in Griz 7-on-7. He’s got room to grow, but I think he’s going to be a serious weapon.”

Grady played at Sentinel on the freshman team before the move to West Valley High School in Spokane. He returned to Sentinel this past semester, which he said was due to his parents’ jobs, and earned eighth-place finishes in the triple jump, long jump and high jump at the State AA track and field meet.

The Spartans must replace a handful of players who are going on to play in college: running back Adam Jones (MSU), defensive back JJ Dolan (MSU) and offensive lineman Tate Templeton (UM). They lost in the State AA semifinals to the eventual champion last year.

“Our team goals, when I talked to guys, is to make a really good state run and go as far as we can and have a fun season together,” Grady said.

Kash will suit up on defense for UM and will play on both sides of the ball for Glacier at 6-foot, 195 pounds in his third varsity season. He’s earned all-state honors at both nickel back and kick returner in addition to occasionally playing running back.

Like his father and uncle, Kash is physical on the field, Bennett said, although he thinks Kash is faster, having run the 100-meter dash in 10.99 seconds and running a leg on the State AA title-winning 4x100 relay. Mike played at UM from 1990-94 and Sean from 1993-96, with the latter collecting seven tackles in the 1995 FCS title game win and tying for the team lead with three interceptions that year.

“I was joking with (UM analyst) Tim Hauck at the Griz 7-on-7, ‘We got to work on wrapping up (ball carriers), but Kash will run into a truck for you,’” Bennett recalled. “Timmy said, ‘If you hit them hard enough, you don’t have to wrap them up.’ He plays like a linebacker. We’ll work with him covering two-deep stuff and deep half of the field stuff. But the physical element of it, he loves it.”

The Wolfpack must replace quarterback Gage Sliter, who will be a true freshman at UM this fall, and running back Jackson Hensley, who is going to Montana Tech. They lost in the State AA quarterfinals to the eventual runner-up last year.

They return offensive tackle and defensive lineman Henry Sellards, a senior who has offers from FBS Akron, perennial FCS title contender North Dakota State, UM and MSU. They also bring back defensive end and tight end Isaac Keim, a senior who has an offer from the Griz

“My goal is to win a state championship this season,” Kash said. “I think we’ve got a really good team this year. Since I don’t have to worry as much about college, I can go out there and just play with my brothers on the field.”