MISSOULA — Seven former Montana football players will return to Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday, April 5, for the team's annual Pro Day hoping to impress professional scouts.
This year, Grizzly prospects Samuel Akem (WR), Dylan Cook (OT), Omar Hicks Onu (CB), Kevin Macias (K), Moses Mallory (OL), Matthew O'Donoghue (LS), and Gavin Robertson (S) return to Missoula to undergo testing.
Pro Day Gets underway at roughly 9 a.m. with weigh-ins and measurements before moving to the testing phase for vertical jump, broad jump, and the 225-pound bench press in the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center.
Testing then moves into Washington-Grizzly Stadium (weather pending) for the speed and agility portion of Pro Day starting at roughly 10 a.m. and lasting until approximately 11 a.m.
Testing inside the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center is closed to the public and media. Testing in Washington-Grizzly Stadium is open to the public and media, with fans asked to observe from the stands, and media asked to observe from the sidelines.
THE PROSPECTS
Samuel Akem: Akem finished his illustrious career at Montana as the only wide receiver in program history to finish among the top five in all three major receiving categories at UM: career pass receptions, total receiving yards, and total touchdown catches. The two-time All-Big Sky pick totaled 191 catches in his career (third all-time) for 2,711 yards (fourth all-time), and tied Marc Mariani's school record with 29 career touchdown catches. He finished his career with two or more touchdown catches in seven different games, including five catches for a season-high 104 yards and two TDs in Montana's 57-41 playoff win over Eastern Washington in 2021. Following his senior season, he was named the team's Terry Dillon Award winner for outstanding back or receiver for the second time in his career.
Dylan Cook: After a breakout junior year and a successful transition from QB to the O-line, Cook was one of the top tackles in the Big Sky as a senior. The Butte native earned fourth-team All-Big Sky honors from Phil Steele magazine, and finished his career making 23 starts and 27 total appearances in two seasons with the Griz. He started every game as a senior except two, sitting out with injury. Was selected to compete at the College Gridiron Showcase all-star event in Texas. Was a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation's William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the "Academic Heisman" award, and was named to the NFF's Hampshire Honors Society as well for his academic performance. Was selected to represent Montana at the Big Sky kickoff in July.
Omar Hicks Onu: Known as one of the team's hardest hitters, Hicks Onu finished his senior year ranked No. 9 in the Big Sky Conference in total passes defended with 11 pass breakups and on interception, an average of .92 breakups per contest. He was named fourth-team All-Big Sky by Phil Steele Magazine, and was tied for the team's seventh-leading tackler as a senior with 43 total stops. He also had the sixth-most solo tackles on the team with 28, and tallied 1.5 TFLs, recovered one fumble and logged one QB hurry. Including Montana's two spring games in 2021, Hicks Onu finished his on-year career at UM with 47 total tackles in 15 games. He was selected to compete at the College Gridiron Showcase all-star event in Texas after his senior season.
Kevin Macias: Macias was named second-team All-Big Sky by Phil Steele Magazine and third-team All-American by HERO Sports following one of the best kicking seasons in UM history in 2021. He led the Big Sky in made field goals and scoring, and posted the second-most field goals per game in the FCS (1.77) with 23 made kicks on 27 attempts (.852). His field goal percentage of 85.2% is the best percentage in program history (minimum 25 attempts), and he was just three made field goals shy of breaking the school record for most in a season. The Arizona State transfer also went 42/42 on PAT attempts to finish his senior season with 111 total points. He closed his senior season with a school-record string of 19-straight made field goals, with a career-long 51-yarder at JMU – one of the 10-longest field goals in Montana history. He also slotted five field goals in a game against Montana State (5/5), and hit nine field goals of 35-yards or longer.
Moses Mallory: A mainstay on the Grizzlies offensive line in his two seasons at Montana, Mallory made 22 starts and 23 appearances for the Griz at guard and center.
Matthew O'Donoghue: A four-year starter at long-snapper for the Griz who played in every game of his career. In 539 career attempts at long and short snapper on UM's punt, field goal, and PAT teams, he registered exactly zero bad snaps. Following his senior season was a consensus All-American for a second-straight year, named to four different teams. He earned first-team All-America honors from Phil Steele Magazine and the AFCA FCS Coaches' Association, and was second-team All-America for HERO Sports and Stats Perform. He also was one of three Grizzlies to be named the co-Hauck Family Special Teams Player of the Year at the team awards banquet.
Gavin Robertson: Was named the team's co-recipient of the Pat Norwood Award for most inspirational player after missing much of his senior season with illness. Logged two interceptions to help seal an upset over the No. 20 Washington Huskies to start his senior season. Also tied his season high tackles against Washington with 5. Finished the season 11th on the team in tackles and third in interceptions. Finished his career with 158 total tackles (84 solo) in 37 games for the Griz. Also logged five TFLs and two sacks with five interceptions, nine pass deflections and one fumble recovery. Was named preseason third-team All-Big Sky by Phil Steele magazine.
GRIZ PRO DAY SCHEDULE:
8-9 a.m.: Player check-in
(Washington-Grizzly Champions Center – Closed to public/media)
9 a.m.: Body Measurements – height, weight, hand, wing
(Washington-Grizzly Champions Center – Closed to public/media)
9:15-10 a.m.: Testing – vertical jump, broad jump, 225-pound bench
(Washington-Grizzly Champions Center – Closed to public/media)
10-11 a.m.: Outdoor testing – 40-yard sprint, pro agility, 3-cone L drill, 60-yard shuttle, position specific drills
(Washington-Grizzly Stadium – open to public in stands, media on sideline)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.