Seven players from Montana’s conference champion women’s soccer team earned some level of All-Big Sky Conference recognition on Friday, as the league’s postseason awards were announced.
Headlining the honorees were sophomore Caitlin Rogers, who was voted co-Defensive MVP, and juniors Avery Adams and Taylor Hansen, who were named first-team All-Big Sky.
Record-setting junior goalkeeper Claire Howard made second team, as did Rogers and junior Alexa Coyle.
Making the list of honorable mentions were sophomore Rita Lang and freshman Allie Larsen.
The Grizzlies won the Big Sky Conference regular-season title on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory at Eastern Washington, their seventh in program history.
Montana, at 6-0-3, went unbeaten through league and will take the No. 1 seed into next week’s conference tournament in Greeley, Colorado.
The Grizzlies have gone a Big Sky-record 16 matches without a loss against league opponents.
That five of Montana’s players who were recognized on Friday play primarily a defensive role should come as no surprise. The Grizzlies allowed just two goals in their nine Big Sky matches this fall and posted seven shutouts.
“If you want to win championships, you’ve got to defend like a championship team. That’s what we’re always going to be built on,” said coach Chris Citowicki. “We’re always going to defend extremely well.
“If we do that, it’s going to be very difficult to beat us, which is why we’re undefeated.”
