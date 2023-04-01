MISSOULA — Kylie Frohlich knows what it’s like to compete in the Cat-Griz rivalry in a raucous basketball arena.

The Montana senior got to participate in the in-state rivalry in the outdoor environment for the first time Saturday at Dornblaser Field. She was a first-time competitor at the Griz-Cat Dual during her first full season as a member of the UM track and field program.

Frohlich, a former three-sport star at Missoula Sentinel, didn’t have the outing she would’ve liked after a dazzling debut last week. She’s still somewhat new to college track and field as a fifth-year senior and still has several weeks to improve as she closes out her college career.

“Cat-Griz means a lot to me,” she said after wrapping up her event. “People are definitely excited out here for Cat-Griz. It’s a good environment. I think I could be 80 years old and I’ll still come in and be hyped up about Cat-Griz.”

Frohlich went into the weekend ranked fifth in the Big Sky with a javelin throw of 134-05, which also ranked 71st in the region. That was a personal-best throw in college by about nine feet, helping her win the javelin competition last week at the season-opening Al Manuel Invitational.

The name of the game right now for Frohlich is consistency in her technique. She finished fourth in her second meet of the season Saturday with a distance of 121-02. That came on her first throw of the competition after the start of the event was delayed by snow during warmups.

Frohlich knows she still has plenty of room for improvement having now competed in just four college meets and only two this season. She finished 19th in javelin at the 2022 Big Sky outdoor championships after her final year playing for the Lady Griz basketball team.

Getting her feet wet in two meets last spring took away some of the nerves she would’ve had to begin this season. That opportunity also allowed her to continue the work she had been doing with the team as she went into the summer, fall and winter in preparation for this season.

“If you watched my form, you might not know it, but there’s actually a lot of technique that goes into the last couple steps,” she deadpanned. “The really good javelin throwers, if you watch them, you’ll see it.

“It’s a lot to try to put together in the last second and try to carry as much speed as you can into your throw and still hold some technique and some form. It’s a challenge, but it’s a fun challenge.”

Frohlich went back to square one with throws coach John Kolb after being away from javelin for about four years. She was a three-time all-state performer who placed first, third and second in javelin at the Class AA state meets while helping Sentinel win two team state titles.

Frohlich and Kolb have worked on using the legs to generate power. They’ve also worked on Frohlich staying low because she can get a bit too tall when she throws. She’s also spent more time in the weight room than she did while playing basketball to build her upper body more.

Kolb believes there’s still a high potential for Frohlich, whose lifetime best throw is 138-07 as a high school senior. She’s shown her dedication to improvement as a versatile athlete who was a three-time all-state volleyball player as Sentinel won back-to-back state titles and was a two-time all-state basketball player while the Spartans finished as the state runner-up twice.

She also comes from a family of successful athletes. Her mother, Colleen (Jantz) Frohlich, was an All-Big Sky volleyball player for UM. Her aunt, Jill Frohlich, played for the Lady Griz.

“Kylie’s an incredible athlete,” Kolb said. “She’s a hard-working kid. She’s got great spirit and obviously some natural talent for the event. She’s a tall, strong kid, comes with a great attitude every day.

"She’s a mentally tough kid too, has all the pieces right there. She looks like a stud. She came in looking like a stud and she is a stud and I think she’s going to throw like a stud.”

Frohlich had considered competing in track and field as well as basketball when she committed to UM as a high school senior. However, she soon learned how college basketball is a year-round endeavor and didn’t afford her the proper time to dedicate to both sports.

She spent four years with the Lady Griz from the 2018-19 season through 2021-22, playing for three head coaches: Shannon Schweyen, Mike Petrino and Brian Holsinger. She was named the team’s Most Inspirational Player three times, earned Academic All-Big Sky honors all four years, and averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 102 career games as a 6-foot forward.

She had hoped to stay on the basketball team for one more season because she had another year of school to complete her master’s degree in exercise science, but it didn’t work out, she said. She opted to use her COVID waiver to stay involved with sports as she exchanged her full-ride basketball scholarship for a partial track scholarship.

The experience has been an enjoyable one, she noted, because of the relationships she’s developing with her teammates and coaches. Getting to train and compete outdoors in the fresh air surrounded by “awesome views” also brings her joy even when the weather isn’t cooperating.

With her final Cat-Griz rivalry matchup in the rearview mirror, Frohlich and Montana are down to one more home meet this season, the Montana Open on April 22. The Big Sky championships are scheduled for May 11-13 in Greeley, Colorado.

“It’s been a really fun year,” she said. “It’s not quite as stressful as basketball. I’m definitely going 100% at it still, but just trying to have as much fun as I can too.

“I wouldn’t rather be doing anything else. I love all my teammates. I’m glad I have something to compete in before I have to leave the U. Just having a ton of fun.”