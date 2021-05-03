MISSOULA — Sisters Jordyn and Shelby Schweyen are no longer members of the Montana women's basketball team.
The Missoulian and 406mtsports.com confirmed on Monday morning that the two have been cut loose of the program along with four others. New head coach Brian Holsinger reportedly told the Schweyens that he will not be renewing their scholarships.
Jordyn and Shelby are former standouts at Missoula Sentinel. They are also the daughters of Shannon Schweyen, widely recognized as the greatest player to ever wear a Lady Griz uniform and a longtime coach of the team.
Jordyn Schweyen was a redshirt sophomore guard who played in 22 games this past season for interim coach Mike Petrino. She ranked fifth on the team in made 3-point goals with 12. She was a shooting force for UM as a freshman reserve in 2018-19, making three triples in three separate games.
Shelby Schweyen's Lady Griz career never had a chance to take flight because of injuries, but the redshirt freshman forward did show a lot of promise in the annual Maroon-Silver scrimmage two years ago.
Joining Jordyn and Shelby Schweyen on the list of Montana-raised Lady Griz reportedly cut loose by the team in late April were Joelnell Momberg of Box Elder and Karsen Murphy of Glendive. Guard Bria Dixon of Portland and center Lauren Mills of Australia have also left the team.
"I'm thankful for my time there and I wish my teammates nothing but the best," said Murphy, a 6-foot forward who has already committed to play for a different program but declined to name it Monday.
Efforts to field a comment from Holsinger have proven unsuccessful since Saturday, but he has expressed a willingness to talk with the media at some point this week. The University of Montana's athletic web site has not been updated and still lists Petrino as head coach on the Lady Griz roster page.
This story will be updated
