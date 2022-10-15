Idaho Vandals offensive lineman Logan Floyd (54) holds up the Little Brown Stein after the Vandals defeat the Griz during the Big Sky Conference football game between the Griz and Idaho on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
MISSOULA — Montana found itself in an unusual spot early in the third quarter Saturday: The Griz were trailing in the second half for the first time this season.
Idaho had the guts to return from the intermission with an onside kick, which the Vandals recovered and converted into a field goal for a 15-13 lead. A touchdown later in the quarter put UM in its first two-score deficit all season, 22-13.
Idaho was giving the third-ranked Griz the competitive game UM hadn’t experienced this season and in a while in this series. It was the type of performance the Vandals had lacked against the Griz since returning to the Big Sky, having lost three games by a combined score of 122-58.
The Vandals didn’t fold down the stretch, controlling the clock by possessing the ball for over 42 minutes. They picked off Lucas Johnson twice in the fourth quarter on their way to a 30-23 win, their first in the series since 1999 and first at Washington-Grizzly Stadium since that same year.
Simply put, Idaho is no longer small potatoes under first-year coach Jason Eck.
“They’ve bought into everything we’ve talked about. They’ve bought into the vision of what we have going at Idaho,” he said of his players. “No one thought we could win. I saw everybody’s predictions. No one predicted us to win this game. But the guys in our building believed. We found a way to do it. Just can’t say enough. So proud of these guys. Great win.”
The juice is back in the Little Brown Stein rivalry. The game got chippy at times. Fans were on their feet deep into the game. The announced crowd of 26,314 was raucous, something that Eck’s time at South Dakota State playing against North Dakota State prepared him for.
The Griz should want this to be a relevant rivalry again. It’s one that older fans recall as an annual big game on the schedule. Idaho has a passionate fan base, resource dedication to football and tradition with QBs Ken Hobart, Scott Linehan, John Friesz and Doug Nussmeier.
Idaho is Montana’s second-oldest rival, having played 88 times since 1903. The Vandals are the only current Big Sky team to have a winning record against UM. The Griz had won seven in a row, their longest in the series, but the Vandals snapped that and pushed their lead to 56-30-2.
“I knew it was going to happen,” Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten said. “I hate saying it like that, but we have this belief in our team now. You can see it. It starts from the top down. Everybody believes we’re going to win. Going into any game, there’s no game that’s too big for us right now. We’re rolling.”
Early returns are Eck is the right hire for the Vandals. He’s been a shot in the arm for them, a breath of fresh air and is launching what seems to be a new era of Vandals football.
Outside of the X’s and O’s, he’s a charismatic, genuine, refreshing face of the program. That’s helped infuse energy to revitalize the fan base, increasing interest in and passion for a once-proud program.
Idaho earned its way into making this a big game by starting the season strong. The Vandals entered the contest 3-0 against the FCS and held leads in competitive losses to FBS teams Washington State and Indiana. They were just outside the top 25 poll this week, and they’re sure to enter it Monday.
This was the upstart Vandals’ chance to affirm themselves after starting 2-0 in conference for first time since 2009 and posting their first three-game winning streak in five years. They improved to 2-0 in Big Sky road games this season after going 2-13 from 2018-21.
“Beating a top-five team on the road is a great accomplishment for our program. I think this will help,” Eck said of building a program. “Recruits can see the direction our program is going on. If you can win at Montana, I think you can win everywhere in this league. We just got to keep getting better. I still think we’re not playing to our full potential yet. We got to keep growing as a team and make future games big games too.”
Idaho has had talent and toughness, especially on defense, since returning to the Big Sky. The Vandals now are marrying that with a good coach.
Quarterback Gevani McCoy diced the Griz for 286 yards and two scores through the air. The defense held UM to 220 total yards, 34 rushing yards and intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter after Johnson had entered the game with only two picks in 139 attempts.
This was the Grizzlies' best measuring stick so far as they finally played a team with a winning record. Penalties, turnovers, third-down struggles, an inability to run the ball and questions of why a play or two wasn’t reviewed will all be discussed this week.
“We’re going to have to frickin’ bring in dinner if you want to go through the laundry list of stuff we jacked up today,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said.
While the Vandals and Griz battled it out, Eck’s former team, No. 2 South Dakota State, knocked off No. 1 North Dakota State, 23-21. The Griz lost their shot to move into the top two of the rankings and are now in a must-win position at No. 5 Sacramento State next week if they have hopes of earning a top-two seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Eck’s first trip to Washington-Grizzly Stadium will be one to remember. The reward? An anticipated trip to the Corner Club in Moscow, where Eck plans to bring the Little Brown Stein.
“Coach Eck said in one of our first games, ‘Once you see the evidence, you can’t do anything but believe,’” linebacker Paul Moala said. “I think that’s something that we really take to heart.”
Photos: Griz vs. Idaho Big Sky Conference football game
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
