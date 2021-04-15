MISSOULA — As Davis Alexander rolled out to his right and launched a pass while on the run, the Portland State quarterback was met by Montana linebacker Dante Olson during a 2019 football game in Hillsboro, Oregon.
The FCS defensive player of the year delivered such a punishing hit that Alexander had his head snap back, his left shoulder driven into the turf and his helmet twist off when he landed. Alexander stayed in the game after popping back in his left shoulder, something he estimated he did 5-6 times that game and 30-35 times that season as he played all year with a torn labrum sustained in the first practice of fall camp.
Alexander got used to popping back in his non-throwing shoulder by himself in between plays or drives before he finally had surgery in December 2019. He’s used the elongated offseason, a result of the pandemic, to get fully healthy coming into his first game in 17 months when UM hosts Portland State at 11 a.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
“I was kind of getting back into rehab and then everything shut down,” Alexander said, “so I was worried about getting proper rehab and being able to recover fast enough by the time the 2020 season came around. So the fact that it actually got canceled wasn’t the worst thing for me personally. That probably would be the one positive I can take away from this year. Maybe another year of growth, more experience, too.”
Alexander is now a year older and a year wiser on top of finally being healthy. It’s a dangerous combination for opposing teams as the dual-threat quarterback heads up the most experienced Portland State roster in the last four seasons with 25 career starts under his belt.
The Vikings are looking to do big things come the fall and could be a dark horse candidate to make the third playoff appearance in program history. In that quest, Portland State coach Bruce Barnum is turning over more reins of the offense to Alexander, a coaching hopeful who’s one of just two solidified returning starting quarterbacks out of all 13 Big Sky teams from 2019.
“I’ve never met a kid as tough as him,” Barnum said. “Now, he’s smart. He’s the one I probably talked to the most over the pandemic, about everything from playbook to personnel to schematics. He’s probably smarter than myself and all my coaches, so I’m expecting a lot out of him this year.”
Alexander was the quarterback Barnum wanted when he was building his program. Then a senior at Gig Harbor High School in Washington, Alexander became the first commit when Barnum had the interim tag removed from his head coach title Oct. 14, 2015, and led PSU to its first FCS playoff berth since 2000 later that season.
“I loved him arm, I thought he had a big arm,” Barnum said of his 6-foot, 195-pound gunslinger. “But he’s not 6-4. If he was, I don’t think he’d be here. That’s the type of kid he is. He uses his body and he gets it where he wants it to go, but he’s accurate and smart. His productivity and his accuracy, I loved it. For what we do, I thought he was perfect.”
Alexander is a fiery competitor who showed his mettle when he played through a torn MCL in one of his knees during the state playoffs his senior year of high school. It’s a toughness that comes from childhood battles in the backyard or in video games with his older brother of 4 1/2 years.
Once he got to campus, it was all about figuring out the mentality of being a successful Division I quarterback. He had older players take him under his wings, and he seems to have found that desired confidence level.
“I truly believe that whoever we play against, I’m the best of the 22 (players) on the field,” Alexander said. “That’s no knock to anybody else, but that’s just my confidence level. I’ve been through a lot of situations, I’ve seen a lot of different defenses and try to improve parts of my game from year to year. I’m just ready to go, and I’m locked in for a big senior year.”
With good field vision and a strong arm, Alexander enters this week’s game ranked fourth in school history in total offense (7,008 yards), seventh in passing yards (5.947), eighth in touchdowns (41) and eighth in completions (427). A good scrambler, he’s rushed for 1,061 yards and 19 scores in 28 games since 2017.
Barnum got Alexander playmakers and protection in the form of transfers, maybe highlighted by Nebraska wide receiver Darien Chase, who was the No. 11-ranked athlete in the nation coming out of high school. The Vikings will be missing top receiver and special teams standout Emmanuel Daigbe this week because of injury, but they still have a variety of weapons that could potentially present problems for Montana coach Bobby Hauck.
“He can make throws all over the field, but he also does a really nice job of keeping plays alive, finding guys when things break down. I think that’s maybe the best thing he does,” Hauck said. “And then he’s tough. He had a game last year where we hit him a bunch and he kept coming back for more. So, I appreciate him for being a tough football guy, too.”
Alexander has been through some tough times, taking over as the starter late in 2017 when the Vikings were on their way to a 0-11 finish. He helped Portland State jump to 4-7 in 2018 and 5-7 in 2019 and had them aiming to do big things in the fall of 2020.
The Vikings have now shifted their focus toward the fall of 2021 as Barnum’s first recruiting class will finally be seniors. They’re looking to head toward that season on a positive note with a win as they return to the scene of crime where Alexander and the Vikings stunned No. 14 Montana in 2018.
“It was like a weight off our shoulders and showed us how good we possibly could be,” Alexander said of that win. “Definitely provided a spark for the program and showed that we could believe in ourselves and compete with anybody.”
