MISSOULA — Montana senior kicker Adam Botkin is in his first and last season as a member of the football team.
When he came to campus as a freshman in 2018, the 6-foot-4 ex-Rocky Mountain College (Billings) basketball commit was just a student. Four years later, he added “athlete” to the end of that tag, walking on for his final year of eligibility.
With the team set to visit Fargo on Saturday afternoon for a second-round playoff game, his short collegiate athletic career would be over with a loss.
“It’s weird because I feel like I just started football and I just started going with it all,” Botkin said. “But at the end of the day, there’s so much opportunity because of what I just got through … I have a lot to look forward to after this.”
The Frenchtown native’s experience with the Griz football team helped him find his passion: social media.
In fact, social media helped him make the team and discover what he wants to pursue as a career.
With the power of TikTok — a short-form, video-sharing app that allows users to create and share 15-second videos on any topic — Botkin became the Grizzlies’ backup kicker.
During the COVID pandemic, he started posting videos for fun that caught the attention of some social media influencers. Before he knew it, he had a large following of what’s now roughly 88.5 thousand people.
A large chunk of his videos include him kicking trick-shot field goals or showing off his range — which includes a 71-yard make — and that was enough for UM football coach Bobby Hauck.
“I reached out to them and it was smooth from there,” Botkin said. “I had a lot of film posted online already because of my social media stuff, so from there it was just a quick tryout.”
Now he wants to use that growing platform to give back to aspiring athletes who want to be in his position.
Despite getting just limited action this season, Botkin is glad he got to be playing at all and wants to help others get that same joy.
College without football
The year 2018 was an admittedly weird time for Botkin. Originally set to go to Rocky and join both the basketball and track and field programs, his freshman year began at UM. He backed out of his athletic decisions, unsure of what exactly it was he wanted.
He chose Montana because of his familiarity with it. And, like most college kids would prefer, it helped him save money.
“I’m basically from here … 15 minutes away, so it was an easy transition,” Botkin said. “Easy answer, living at home and saving on rent. But no … my mom is from this area … all my cousins went here … it was a pretty easy decision.”
Still having the itch to play sports, Botkin ended up finding his niche with the women’s basketball team.
A guy who nearly averaged a double-double himself with the Frenchtown High team, he became a practice player for the Lady Griz. He scrimmaged with them, participated in practice drills and ultimately helped make them better.
It wasn’t an official sport, but Botkin was out there playing again.
“I just got a text from my high school coach one day my freshman year and I think the head coach (for the Lady Griz) had reached out to him asking if he had any prior players that go here,” Botkin said. “It sounded fun and one of my best friends did it with me, we both played together at Frenchtown so we both got to come do it here … it was super fun and a great way to stay in shape.”
As time went on, being an actual member of a varsity sports team became the priority. Watching local high school football had him once again wanting to play. He finally knew what he wanted to do.
Using social media, he quenched his thirst for rejoining a football team.
The strength of social media
Botkin never expected his just-for-fun videos to go viral. It just so happened that the right people saw them, liked them, and word spread. At this time, his most-watched video has 8.2 million views.
He became somewhat of a social media star, and it gave him an easy way to showcase his abilities to the Griz football coaching staff. All the videos he was making for leisure became tryout film that landed him on the Montana roster.
That’s when he realized the potential of his platform for other kids in his position. If social media helped him live out one of his dreams, it can help others, and that’s his calling.
“The whole point of my social media stuff is to impact kids who didn’t necessarily get a lot of recruiting opportunity out of high school, kind of like me,” Botkin said. “To give them a platform to kind of showcase their highlights … guide them however I can … out of all of this, that’s the biggest thing.”
He doesn’t want to do it as a hobby, or a side gig. He wants it to be what he does for a living.
These days, YouTubers and TikTokers are some of the most influential — and richest — people on the planet. There’s an avenue for success down that path, and Botkin is well on his way.
“I want to grow this, the social media stuff,” Botkin said. “It’s already kind of forming into a career itself. As long as I keep elevating that, it’s not really about me, it’s about what I can create for the kids to get them their four years or guide them to get to where they want to be.”
Embracing his role
Though there’s certainly some correlation between the Montana Grizzlies and Botkin via the internet at this point, the senior kicker doesn’t want it to be that way. Quite frankly because he doesn’t really even play.
“The guys that are making plays should be the face of Montana football, so I don’t try to make it seem like I’m trying to do that (be the face of Griz football),” Botkin said. “But I definitely try to bring positive attention to it whenever I can.”
Botkin just wants to do his part in promoting the program he grew up watching from the front row of the north endzone. Being anything more than that wouldn’t seem right to him – he’s just happy to be here.
“I wasn’t playing at all last year or the years before, so just being able to be a part of something is the greatest part,” Botkin said. “To run out of that tunnel … it’s just kind of surreal. If I can help the team out in any way possible, that’s all that matters.”
His selflessness to the program — whether it be servicing practice drills or encouraging teammates from the sideline — has made his addition well worth it to Hauck.
They are glad to have him around and hope to have him around for at least one more week after Saturday’s heavyweight bout with North Dakota State University.
“He’s a great kid, he’s been fun to have around,” Hauck said. “He ends up being a multi-purpose guy in practice and he does a great job for us.”
