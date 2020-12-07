MISSOULA — The explosiveness was there, but the explosion was missing.
Montana junior Sophia Stiles looked like the player who dazzled as a freshman when she athletically stole an inbounds pass and converted an acrobatic layup on Monday at Dahlberg Arena. That series late in the game was the dagger as the Lady Griz, who nearly blew a fourth-quarter lead, rose up to beat winless North Dakota, 86-72, for the first win under interim head coach Mike Petrino.
Stiles’ play in those few seconds and throughout the day, which ended with her first career double-double, was something that would normally produce deafening reverberations throughout the 3,000 or so fans typically in attendance, especially for a homegrown product like the Malta native.
Fans weren't allowed because of the pandemic, but Stiles’ play in the silence spoke volumes about how far she’s come after she suffered an ACL injury against the very same North Dakota team in February 2018, derailing her impressive freshman year in an injury-riddled career that included a nagging shoulder injury last year after she redshirted in between those seasons.
“This is the best I’ve seen her play,” Petrino said. “I’m really proud for her. “It was big for her mentally. The last time she played North Dakota was not a good ending. She had the season-ending injury. But I’m really proud of Sophie.
“Like I’ve said before, she’s our leader on the court. She’s becoming our leader with the ball in her hands. She’s also becoming our vocal leader. It’s fun to watch her. She’s playing with confidence, and she’s just doing a good job.”
Stiles, a 5-foot-9 guard, and sophomore Carmen Gfeller, a 6-1 forward, made for a fearsome duo on offense. Stiles showcased her speed and ability to get to the rim while setting up other players. Gfeller worked her improving mid-range and turnaround games to another career-best outing.
Stiles finished with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting, the last of those coming when she stole an inbounds pass out of Maggie Manson’s hands and scored a right-handed scoop layup to give the Lady Griz (1-1) an 80-68 led with 69 seconds to play. She also pulled down 10 rebounds to tie her career best while adding five steals, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes after going for four points and eight assists in the season opener.
Gfeller poured in a career-high 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting after she scored 21 in the opener. Her hook shot in the lane and and-1 conversion pushed Montana’s lead to 77-68 with 1:48 to play as it looked like the Lady Griz were poised to fully pull away.
“I love playing with Sophie,” Gfeller said. “I didn’t get the chance to much my freshman year because she was hurt and then I redshirted last year. She’s an aggressive point guard. I always knew that I would love playing with her. To see it finally coming together has been awesome.
“Our practices are so much fun just because I do believe that we feed really well off of each other. I’ve enjoyed playing with her, and I’m really grateful that she’s my point guard and I get a couple more years with her.”
Stiles and Gfeller came up when needed most, combining for 10 points during Montana’s game-ending 14-4 run after North Dakota (0-3) pulled with 72-68 with 2:41 to play. But it wasn’t just them who stepped up.
Junior Hannah Thurmon’s 3-pointer ended North Dakota’s 10-1 run after Montana’s lead was trimmed from 65-52 to 66-62 with 5:05 to play. Junior Abby Anderson added a layup and senior Madi Schoening made five free throws down the stretch. Anderson, who suffered an ankle injury at Utah State, finished with 13 points, while Thurmon and Schoening added nine each.
Julia Fleecs led North Dakota with 23 points. Manson added 21 points.
“Our coaches told us at the beginning, if you want to win this game, you’re going to have to match their physicality,” Gfeller said. “I think we did that. We didn’t let up. It felt good to just go out there and come back. It’s our second game, and we were tough, and we played the full 40 minutes and came away with a win.”
It was a marked improvement for the Lady Griz from their opener, when they allowed 11 consecutive points to Utah State to end the first half, ultimately harming them in the loss. This time, they closed the first half on a 13-2 run to take a 38-28 lead into the intermission after not having played since Nov. 24 because their two games last week were canceled.
They built their lead to 15 points in the third quarter, only to see it dwindle to within two possessions in the fourth quarter. But they handled business when they needed to.
“We’ve got so much room to grow,” Petrino said of only playing 80 minutes of basketball. “We know we haven’t peaked yet. But the team attitude they’ve carried so far has been very positive, very energetic, and the practices have been fun and competitive.”
The normal energy lacked during the game as no fans were allowed for the first on-campus athletic event for UM since March 7. The coaches and players were socially distanced on the sidelines but did their best to provide energy.
Petrino and Gfeller both used the word “weird” to describe the atmosphere without any fans. Petrino even called it “practice with a lot of fancy banners and advertising.”
Yet, the Lady Griz, with more newcomers than veterans, found it within themselves to rise up and defend their home court with pride, as Gfeller put it.
“We know our Griz fans are out there. It’s hard for them not to be here live,” Petrino said. “We miss them. We miss them for sure. It would have been fun to see some of the crowd reaction with some of those big plays.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.