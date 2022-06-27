MISSOULA — Given a chance to return to the Montana women's basketball team for one last season, guard Sophia Stiles instead opted to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in May.
That story has been well-documented after first being reported by 406mtsports.com in early June. Two weeks later, Stiles announced via social media she was going to play for mid-major powerhouse Florida Gulf Coast in the 2022-23 season.
Recently Stiles offered her rationale in comments made to the Montana sports information department.
“I need to grow a lot in my faith," she offered. "Getting rid of my safety nets and really out of my comfort zone and start trusting more in God would be really good for me.”
Stiles visited Utah, where former Lady Griz assistant coach Jordan Sullivan landed recently. Then a school she had never heard of reached out: Florida Gulf Coast. Before she looked into the program, she was mesmerized by those three words: Florida. Gulf. Coast.
She visited FGCU’s campus and once again made a pros and cons list. Everything pointed toward Utah.
“I did a lot of praying and asking God to allow the Holy Spirit to help me figure out where I was supposed to go," she said. "That’s what did it. My heart was telling me to go to Florida."
Stiles has an undergraduate degree in psychology and a graduate certificate in public health administration. By next month she’ll have finished the requirements for a master’s degree in public administration.
Once she arrives at Florida Gulf Coast, she’ll work toward a one-year entrepreneurship graduate certificate.
“I didn’t feel like I was ready to be done with basketball yet, but I also wanted to try a new experience that would allow for some self-growth and some growth in my faith,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.