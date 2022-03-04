MISSOULA — Senior Sophia Stiles delivered a stellar performance and her Montana women's basketball team earned a coveted first-round bye in the Big Sky Conference tournament Friday night.
Stiles scored a career-high 29 points in leading the Lady Griz to a 59-53 road win over Sacramento State. Montana finished fifth in the league standings and will play fourth-place Northern Arizona in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in Boise, Idaho.
With the score tied at 48-48 and 7 minutes left, Stiles took over. The Malta native scored eight straight points in helping her team to a 56-50 edge with just under a minute left. Lianna Tillman hit a triple for the Hornets to cut their deficit to 57-53 with 18 ticks left, but Montana held on with one free throw by Carmen Gfeller and two by Stiles.
"I told Soph before the game, I said, 'Listen, if you have to take 40 shots for us to win, you take 40 for us to win,'" Montana coach Brian Holsinger told KMPT radio.
"She didn't quite take 40 but she took 25 and hit 13 of them. When she's that way, we're a different team. I'm really proud of her."
Montana (12-8 conference, 19-10 overall) has had rotten luck in close conference road games this season, but that changed Friday. Shooting was part of it — the Lady Griz hit 5 of 11 shots in the final frame and Sac State hit 4 of 19 — and hustle also played a role as Montana won the battle of the boards in the fourth quarter, 12-9.
"All year you're fighting, you're fighting, you're scrapping, you're clawing, you're doing everything you can to get into this position," said Holsinger, whose team bounced back from an overtime loss at Northern Colorado Wednesday.
"I'm so proud of our kids. They've responded. Every time we've had a tough kind of weird, tough loss, our kids have responded so well. There were a lot of reasons (Wednesday) to be pretty disappointed. We came here on their senior night and just really fought like crazy."
Sacramento State, who was also fighting for a top-5 league finish and first-round bye in the Big Sky tourney, battled Montana tooth-and-nail from start to finish. The Lady Griz raced to a 10-2 lead in the first frame behind eight points by Stiles, but by the time the period was over, the score was knotted at 12-12.
Montana senior guard Sammy Fatkin, who has been sidelined since early February with an ankle injury, made her return in the second quarter and hit a 3-pointer to give her team a 15-12 lead. But the Hornets (10-10, 14-15) rallied, using a Tillman triple in a 7-3 run that gave them a 19-15 lead.
Montana clawed its way to a 26-22 halftime lead and took a 46-43 lead into the final frame behind a 22-20 edge in points in the paint. Lady Griz reserve guard Katerina Tsineke injured her ankle early in the final frame but did come back later and her team survived several surges by the hosts in which they tied the score in the final frame.
Joining Stiles in double figures scoring for Montana was Gfeller with 13 points. Isnelle Natabou led the Hornets, who will have to play in the first round of the Big Sky tourney Monday, with 25 points.
Idaho State finished as Big Sky regular-season champs. The Bengals are on Montana's side of the bracket and those two teams could potentially meet in the semifinals on Wednesday night.
