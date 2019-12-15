With the Big Sky Conference season slated to start in 13 days, the Montana Lady Griz have developed a solid inside presence to go with their battle-tested backcourt.
Emma Stockholm scored 12 points and freshman Jamie Pickens added 10 to go with her team-high five rebounds in Sunday's game at South Dakota. Unfortunately, it was far from enough as the slick-shooting, nationally-ranked Coyotes rolled to a 96-64 win in Vermillion, South, Dakota.
"They're so balanced and they've got some girls that live in the gym and they're shooters," Montana coach Shannon Schweyen told KMPT radio after South Dakota stung her team with 58.5 percent shooting (38 for 65).
"The old 15-for-26 from three is going to hurt you, no doubt about it ... Playing man you think maybe you'll keep them from getting threes. Then they just duck you and own you in the paint. They get the inside-outside going and do a nice job taking advantage of switches."
Stockholm and Pickens were the two bright spots for the Lady Griz (4-4) on a day when their guards struggled. Stockholm had a game-high four steals to go with her team-high points total.
Montana's starting backcourt of McKenzie Johnston and Sophia Stiles was held to just 14 points combined on 5-for-12 shooting.
"I thought Emma (Stockholm) had a good one today, our inside kids," Schweyen said. "They were playing behind Emma and Jamie (Pickens) and they had some good post moves.
" ... And without a doubt getting (forward) Madi (Schoening) back will be big for us. She played fearless."
Schoening (back injury) returned to practice last week and played a solid 16 minutes against South Dakota, collecting six points. Her availability provides a big boost for Montana because she can play forward and shooting guard.
"She played fearless like she always does," Schweyen said.
One area where the Lady Griz need to improve is defending the 3-point line. They have surrendered nine or more triples in half of their games this season.
South Dakota, a quick and physically imposing team with an 11-1 record and a No. 21 ranking in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches' Poll, jumped to a 26-14 lead in the first quarter. Montana shot the ball well (7 for 14) but not as well as the Coyotes (10 for 17).
Montana continued to lose ground early in the second quarter and trailed by 26 points at one juncture, due in part to South Dakota's 6-for-7 start from behind the arc. The Lady Griz switched from man to zone defense to try to stop the bleeding but the hosts went into halftime with a 52-32 lead behind 10 points by senior point guard Ciara Duffy and reserve Taylor Frederick.
"Everybody played hard. I have to credit our ladies for that," Schweyen said. "First half we had too many unforced turnovers. We expected the hedging (off screens) but made some uncharacteristic turnovers.
"Then we had trouble passing and catching for a while. We went in at halftime with nine turnovers and that's too many. We have to learn something from this."
The Lady Griz made a 7-2 run to start the third quarter thanks to two buckets by Stockholm and a 3-ball by Gabi Harrington. But the Coyotes reclaimed the momentum and ended up outscoring Montana 26-16 in the period.
Seven Coyotes hit a shot from behind the arc, led by Duffy with her impressive 5-for-6 performance. Duffy finished with a game-high 23 points and nine assists and frontcourt teammate Hannah Sjerven added 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
"Credit to them. They're one of the better teams I've seen," Schweyen said. "I enjoy watching them because they're a fundamental team."
"This gives us some things to be working on. We're excited to get back home and get one more before Christmas."
Montana will conclude the non-conference portion of its schedule when it hosts MSU Billings, a Division II team, on Friday night. The Lady Griz will make their Big Sky debut at Northern Arizona on Dec. 28.
Notes: As a precaution, Montana guard Jordyn Schweyen dressed for the game but did not play. As of today she still plans to redshirt despite the fact reserve guard Sammy Fatkin quit the team last week ... Montana finished at 40.7 percent shooting from the field (22 for 54) but totaled 15 turnovers ... The Coyotes owned a 44-26 advantage in points in the paint.
