MISSOULA — Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo spared no words when talking about the Montana Grizzlies, who host the Lions in the second round of the FCS playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The Southland Conference coach of the year singled out many Grizzlies, including quarterback Dalton Sneed, punt returner Jerry Louie-McGee and linebackers Dante Olson and Jace Lewis.
But the second-year head coach started his evaluation of Montana by discussing Washington-Grizzly Stadium, a 25,217-seat stadium that has more than three times the seating capacity of the 7,408 at the Lions’ Strawberry Stadium. Despite never visiting the state of Montana, he didn’t sound intimidated by the prospect of playing in Wa-Griz.
“They got a great environment,” Scelfo said during his Monday press conference. “It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be a hostile environment. … We’ll have to handle that situation. That’ll be a different one.
“We’ll be able to pull from last year’s LSU game, the Nicholls State game this year and last year, and the Ole Miss game this year. So, we’ll be able to draw from some experiences that the guys have been through already.”
The game against LSU came in front of 96,883 fans, while Ole Miss featured a crowd of 45,238. The Nicholls game had attendances of 10,071 this year and 9,454 last year.
Scelfo pointed to his team having what he called contingency plans for dealing with noise. Those may be needed if the Lions are backed up against the North End Zone of Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
“We always have a silent count,” Scelfo said. “We got a verbal count. We got all those things, and you practice all that during the course of the week. We’ve been practicing in camp and doing a lot. It’s not going to be anything new. If we run into it where it becomes a problem, we’ll go to that.
“You might see one or two false starts early. That could happen because of the crowd noise. … Last year at LSU, we had multiple false starts early, but then we slowed down, everybody took a breath. That could possibly happen again. But we’ll prepare for it. I don’t expect it happen. If it does, you kind of know that it might be coming.”
The weather could play a factor, but Scelfo is confident in his team handling whatever elements may appear. The forecast calls for a high in the upper-30s and the Lions are coming off a first-round game in which the temperature was 83 degrees.
“The weather conditions won’t be an issue for us,” Scelfo said. “We’re prepared, and we know what we got to do. We’ll get all that taken care of, and our guys will be ready.”
Scelfo also doesn’t think the elevation change from 43 feet in Hammond, Louisiana, to about 3,200 feet in Missoula will affect his team.
“I played at BYU a few years back, and we kind of felt it a little bit, but it really didn’t affect us,” he said. “This is about 1,500 feet below that. The elevation, I’ve talked to enough people in the last day or two, the elevation’s not going to affect us at all. We’re not staying up there for two weeks getting ready for the Olympics or anything. We’re going to go in there, we’re going to be in there 24 hours, we’re going to play a game and we’re going to get back on a plane and come on home. Nobody that I’ve talked to said that the elevation should be an issue at all.”
Montana’s offense
Scelfo also spent a good portion of his press conference breaking down Montana, starting his evaluation by looking at the Grizzlies’ offense run by Sneed.
“He directs the offense, running everything,” Scelfo said. “He’s really efficient. He throws the football well. He’s athletic, can run. He’s got a good arm. They do a lot of stuff, and he does it really well. He’s really efficient doing it.
“I wouldn’t saw he’s a prototypical dropback passer and he’s not a scramble guy. He keeps his eyes down the field. He does that. But he’s really efficient running. They’ve got a good offensive scheme, and he’s real efficient running it. I think that’s the biggest thing with him.”
Sneed has been more one-dimensional since suffering a right ankle injury on Oct. 19 and returning on Nov. 9. Scelfo still spoke highly of what Sneed brings to the table and the weapons he has around him at wide receiver.
“Their quarterback is the catalyst for them as far as moving the football,” Scelfo said. “They’re a big RPO team. Some of the things that they do, they’re athletic up front as far as what they can do. They got two really good receivers, 16 (Jerry Louie-McGee) and 18 (Sammy Akem). 16, he’s also their punt returner. He’s dynamic. He’s really good back there catching the ball, and when he gets it, he can go with it.”
Scelfo later broke down all the ways Montana runs the run-pass option in its offense
“The RPO game, throwing the ball, they’ll take shots,” Scelfo said. “They’re really efficient. They’ll chip, chip, chip, boom, there it goes down the field. You’ll see them RPO flat route, RPO hitch, RPO curl, RPO out, run, run and then bam, here comes the shot. Not that they get impatient, but they love to take shots. They kind of lull you to sleep and then go boom over the top.
“We got to make sure our guys know that. They got to be well aware of that from every snap they could be taking (a deep shot). They don’t take a lot of back-to-back shots, but they’ll take some shots on a regular basis. They’re a big-play team.”
Montana’s defense
Southeastern Louisiana’s offense has been a high-flying one under Scelfo. So, the Lions have been trying to figure out how to beat Montana’s defense, and for Scelfo, it starts with linebackers Dante Olson and Jace Lewis, who he called “a strength of their team.”
“They’re big, they’re physical and they run,” Scelfo said. “What they do up front frees those guys up. They use a lot of movement up front, which frees up the backers to run and hit. And those two guys do both of those things.
“Then the other one’s (safety Robby) Hauck. He’s an active player. He’s in the middle of everything. Those guys, that’s the catalyst for them on defense. They do a good job defensively. But those three guys are the ones that are free hitters and they do a really good job doing it. Really good tacklers.”
Montana’s odd front will be the second consecutive game in which Southeastern Louisiana plays such a defense. The main difference from Villanova is that the Griz have more movement on their more athletic D-line, Scelfo said. He added that the focus for being able to run the ball is handling the linebackers.
“We got to know where they’re at, at all times, which we think we will, but we got to be able to climb to the second level and cut them off sometimes,” Scelfo said. “There’s going to be some times that our inside guys, we got to make contact on level one and then we got to get up to level two to cut those guys off. If we can do, there’ll be some creases. But if we don’t, then we’re going to struggle running the football against them.”
While the Lions are a pass-heavy team, they may need to rely somewhat more on the run in the cold. And Scelfo wants to see his team play more physical on the O-line.
“We feel like we have to play a physical brand of football,” he said. “That’s what we want to do anyway. I don’t think we played as physical as we had been this past week up front on the offensive line. We’re going to have to play physical against these guys because we’re going to have to push their defensive line back and get off and chip to get to those level-two guys so that those guys aren’t running. For us, we’re going to have to be physical.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.