MISSOULA — Foul trouble by Montana helped Southern Utah climb back and win 64-63 over the Grizzlies Thursday in both team's Big Sky Conference men's basketball opener.
The Grizzlies fell to 0-2 on the season, while Southern Utah is now 2-1. Thunderbird guard John Knight III split a pair of free throws with two seconds left and a half-court 3-point attempt by Montana freshman Josh Bannan fell well short at the buzzer.
"We did a good job on him, overall, in terms of the scout. We kept him out of the paint for the most part in stretches," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said of Knight III to KGVO radio following the game. "Some of it was in transition, there were some times where we had the wrong guy on him in transition a couple times. And, you know, crashing the offensive glass got him going."
Knight III finished with 21 points on 5-of-12 shooting and hit 10 of 15 free throw attempts. Southern Utah hit 26 of 40 free throws in the game, while the Grizzlies attempted just 17 free throws, hitting nine of them.
Montana led by as many as seven in the second half, but over the final five minutes neither team led by more than three points. It was the first time in 12 years Montana has dropped a Big Sky Conference opener.
Sophomore guard Josh Vazquez hit a three-point shot with 4:48 left in the game to put the Grizzlies up by four, but a Harrison Butler three-point play on the other end drew Southern Utah within a point.
Ivan Madunic hit a three-pointer with 2:43 left to give Southern Utah a one-point lead, though Brandon Whitney put the Grizzlies ahead moments later with a layup. Five late free throws helped give the Thunderbirds a lead, though Vazquez did tie the game at 63 with a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left.
"We got to finish plays," DeCuire said. "At the end of the day that's really what it came down to."
Vazquez, who is playing far more off the ball than he did a year ago, seemed in much better offensive rhythm than he was against USC. It will continue to be an adjustment for the sophomore, but if he continues his solid play for Montana, it will be a huge boon as Montana needs consistent three-point shooters to fill the void left by Kendal Manuel.
Vazquez splashed two triples in the first half on the way to a 5-of-10 performance from the field and led UM with 14 points. Kyle Owens finished with 10 points on five shots and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Grizzlies.
Cameron Parker had eight points, four assists and a rebound for Montana.
Montana again dealt with early foul trouble from its bigs, including three first-half fouls for Michael Steadman. The redshirt senior transfer was playing in just his second game since the 2018-19 season and has dropped a significant amount of weight.
It will take some time for him to reconfigure his game, but he looked more more comfortable in the paint against Southern Utah than he did against USC. In his eight first-half minutes, he was 3-of-3 from the field, eventually finishing with 12 points and one rebound.
Steadman fouled out after just 17 minutes and has picked up nine fouls in 39 minutes this season. Mack Anderson also fouled out in just 14 minutes and Josh Bannan played with foul trouble much of the game as well.
"As a coach that loves discipline and defense and those type of things, these types of games are fun to me," Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon told PlutoTV after the game. "When you play a very good basketball team and shoot so poorly and still figure out a way to win, that shows toughness to me."
NOTES: Montana shot 24-of-49 from the field and 6-of-16 from behind the 3-point line ... Montana had seven players with three or more fouls ... The Grizzlies had 13 turnovers to SUU's nine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.