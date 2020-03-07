MISSOULA — When senior swingman Sayeed Pridgett and freshman forward DJ Carter-Hollinger each picked up their fifth foul within less than a minute of each other in an 85-80 overtime loss to Southern Utah on Saturday night at Dahlberg Arena, the frustration for the Grizzlies seemed palpable.
Montana committed 30 fouls during the game and the Thunderbirds ended up shooting 43 free throws as a result, hitting 32 of them. It became the difference in the game.
“I guess we foul more than everybody in the country, at least everybody that we’ve played against,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “It’s very difficult to have any momentum, flow when you’re taking the ball out of bounds from the free throw line over and over and over. We just got to go back to the film and figure out some things we can do to keep our opponent off the free throw line.”
Despite holding the lead for the first 33 minutes of the game, Montana was simply not able to hold off a physical and athletic Thunderbird team.
It was the second straight loss in Dahlberg Arena for the Grizzlies, which has not happened since 2017. The win gave Southern Utah its first winning regular season in 13 years.
Pridgett scored 27 points, hauled in five rebounds and dished out eight assists before fouling out in overtime. Carter-Hollinger fouled out shortly after, leaving Montana without two of its most dynamic players for most of the period.
“Those last fouls were fouls, but there were some things earlier in the game I think we need to do a better job with,” DeCuire said. “I don’t know. I think right now we have the reputation of a team that fouls. Obviously, because the whistle blows quickly and we’re not playing through it.”
The Grizzlies got off to a hot start in the the first half, with Pridgett scoring 16 of his 27 points over the first 20 minutes. Southern Utah struggled to score the ball with any sort of efficiency, hitting just 9 of its first 28 attempts.
The Thunderbirds — who hit 32 of 43 free throws — were able to cut the lead to five points after the Grizzlies went up by 16 points. A 12-2 run helped the Thunderbirds get back in the game and the burst extended to the second half.
“You know it’s always going to be a dogfight here and we were just hoping to scrap and claw enough possessions and have some success,” Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon said. “The guys did that.”
John Knight III went coast-to-coast to tie the game at 50-50 halfway through the second half, the end of an 8-0 run that forced a Montana timeout.
From that point on, niether team took more than a four-point lead the rest of the way through regulation.
Montana did take a 69-68 lead on a Pridgett 3-point shot with 1:33 left, but Harrison Butler hit one moments later to put Southern Utah back in front. Pridgett was fouled with 23 seconds left in regulation, splitting a pair of free throws.
The Grizzlies held on defense for the final 19 seconds, but once Pridgett and Carter-Hollinger fouled out in overtime, Southern Utah took advantage.
“Ups and downs. It’s basketball. Ball’s going to go in sometimes and it’s not sometimes, that’s just how it is,” Montana senior Kendal Manuel said. “It’s not the end of the world. ... (it's the) bigger picture that we’re thinking about. We’ll get back in the gym and get ready for this tournament.”
Montana will be the third seed in the Big Sky tournament, with Northern Colorado in second and Eastern Washington winning the conference regular-season title outright.
Montana is 18-13 (14-6 Big Sky) and has lost five straight overtime games, including three this season.
“They’re just tough games,” DeCuire said. "Overtime, last couple minutes of any game, you win some you lose some, we just got to be a little tougher down the stretch.”
NOTES: Pridgett, Jared Samuelson and Manuel, all seniors, were recognized before the game with a highlight video and introduction. Samuelson and Manuel are both Montana natives, hailing from Billings … Carter-Hollinger had six points and eight rebounds … Manuel had 19 points on 19 shots … Cameron Oluyitan and Harrison Butler each had 17 points for Southern Utah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.