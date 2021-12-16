MISSOULA — The official record might take a while to pin down, but it's hard to imagine the Montana women's basketball team ever having a better shooting quarter from 3-point range.
The Lady Griz went 7 for 7 from behind the arc in the third frame in surging past Seattle University, 83-57, in a non-conference game Thursday night at Dahlberg Arena. Montana boosted its Big Sky Conference-best mark to 8-2.
The first half was a struggle for both teams offensively, with Montana shooting 30 percent (9 for 30) and Seattle 19 percent (4 for 21). But the Lady Griz went on a 9-2 run in the final three minutes — sparked by reserve Katerina Tsineke with a triple, deuce and steal — and took a 29-22 lead into halftime.
Then came the third quarter. Montana broke out of its shooting mini-slump, which included last week's game, with an 11-for-14 effort. Tsineke, Haley Huard and Nyah Morris-Nelson each had two triples and Abby Anderson had one as the Lady Griz took a 60-40 lead into the final frame.
Tsineke finished with a college career-high 18 points, hitting 7 of 11 shots from the field overall and 3 of 6 from downtown. Carmen Gfeller led all scorers with 21 points for the Lady Griz. Anderson just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
After the game, Tsineke, a transfer from East Carolina, was surprised to hear her team hit all seven of its attempts from 3-point range in the third period.
"Honestly I can't remember something like that happening before, no," she said with a smile. "These are shots we keep making in practice every day. They were the same shots, so it's much easier since we've done it."
If Montana can continue to combine decent 3-point shooting with its strong inside game, the sky is the limit in Big Sky Conference action, which starts back up on Dec. 30 at Idaho State.
"Obviously the offensive explosion in the third quarter was pretty special tonight," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "It's fun when those things go in, right?
"Teams are going to pack it in. I'm just telling you. They should because we're tough inside and we wanted to go inside-out. We missed a few easy ones in the first half and I think I told them at halftime, 'Hey, this isn't going to last. Keep being confident and we will make some shots.'"
The Lady Griz have one more game this month before league play restarts. Montana will host Utah State on Monday at 6 p.m.
Notes: Montana finished 11 for 31 from 3-point range and 27 for 62 overall ... Seattle (4-5) was 6 for 21 from deep and 15 for 51 overall ... Montana owned a 47-30 edge in rebounds ... Sophia Stiles dished out a game-high seven assists for Montana ... Thursday marked the first time this season Tsineke wasn't in the starting lineup for the Lady Griz. Huard started instead and she finished with 12 points.
