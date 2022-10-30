OGDEN, Utah – October came with its fair share of challenges for the Montana football team.
The Grizzlies won just one game.
They beat Idaho State on Oct. 1, had a bye, then lost to Idaho, Sacramento State and Weber State. What was once a 5-0 title-contending team is now a 5-3 playoff-bubble team.
How much at risk are they of missing the FCS playoffs?
If they win out versus Cal Poly (1-7), Eastern Washington (2-6) and Montana State (7-1), then none at all. It would give them a top-10 win on the road and put them at 8-3. However, a loss at Montana State would make the Griz the epitome of “fringe playoff team.”
They’d be 7-4 with no signature wins. Maybe they’d be given benefit of the doubt for the successful history they’ve built and their willingness to host playoff games. But there’s a good chance they’d be left out of the field.
Either way, the Griz aren’t sweating it nearly as much as their fan base.
“Ultimately we think our big goal is still in the picture,” cornerback Justin Ford said Saturday. “We have three games left, so obviously we’re trying to win all those games and see where the ball falls and hopefully get in the playoffs. Once you get in the playoffs, it’s anyone’s game.”
The Griz still control their destiny. There’s just less leeway.
“We’ve put ourselves in a must-win situation this week, and that’s fine,” UM coach Bobby Hauck said Saturday.
Here are some reasons the Griz could make the playoffs, and some reasons why they could not:
Hanging tough through adversity
The Griz haven’t been executing at an elite level. They’ve made costly mistakes throughout October, leaving points off the board and making it too easy on their opponents. But let’s be honest, they’ve had a lot of tough breaks go against them.
The Idaho game was likely their cleanest loss. There were no controversial calls, they were at full strength and they were outplayed. But against Sacramento State and Weber State, UM was missing many of its top players and some bad calls went in favor of the opponent, altering the course of the Sac Sate game in particular.
The Griz have been without starting quarterback Lucas Johnson since the second quarter of the Hornets game when he was taken out after falling victim to a targeting hit. They were without starting defensive lineman DeAri Todd after the first quarter of that game. Wide receiver Junior Bergen was lost, too, with a hand injury.
Against Weber State, Johnson remained out, Todd was assisted by medical staff twice, Bergen had his left hand heavily taped and matters became much worse when Buck Buchanan award candidate Patrick O’Connell was lost for the game.
Despite all that, they lost by a touchdown in each road game versus a top-10 team playing with a lot of reserves.
“I look at it academically. We just lost in heartbreaking fashion twice on the road to Top 5 teams in the nation,” Hauck said. “We have to remain confident … We’re down a lot of key players and those are good football teams that have gotten the best of us.
"Last week it was overtime and a lot of things went against us and then today (Weber), there’s a lot of things working against and we fought and it came down to the last possession again.”
There’s reason to believe that with a little more health and some confidence-building wins over Cal Poly and Eastern Washington, the Griz can beat Montana State in an emotionally charged rivalry to secure a playoff spot.
Struggling to put it all together
The offensive woes are no secret to anyone who watches Montana. The Griz can’t seem to get every aspect of their game working at once. If the team is passing well, it usually comes at the expense of the run game, and vice versa. Or, if the defense is playing well, as has been the case in October, the offense can’t hold up its end.
Against Weber State, that was the case again. The offense had 114 total yards on 55 plays while the defense held the Wildcats to 24 total points, 14 of which came in the second half.
“It wasn’t good enough,” Hauck said. “We didn’t generate enough yards, we didn’t generate enough first downs. I thought we were close on a lot of stuff, but they got the best of us.”
No aspect of the offense was good in Ogden. The team netted 72 passing yards to 42 rushing yards. Once again the run game seemed to be bogged down. Against Idaho, their running backs had just 10 carries combined.
The Griz have struggled to manage the balancing act of production on the ground and through the air.
“We have to run it better than that, especially in a game like this (Weber),” Hauck said. “We couldn’t get the run game going and again, I’m watching a lot of things, but I think we have to run it better.”
Favorable remaining schedule
Wins versus Cal Poly and Eastern Washington wouldn’t hold a lot of weight when it comes to the playoff selection process. Especially if the team finishes 7-4 because, as mentioned, the Griz would have no “quality” wins on their resume.
However, it’ll nonetheless help their record pass the eye test. But their real purpose would be helping the Griz mentally.
Being on the wrong side of the scoreboard in tight games against some top teams can be disheartening. Especially when you have victory ripped from your hands late in the game. No matter who it’s against, taking care of business you’re expected to take care of can bring life back to a program.
And if they do that, they’ll be going into a Brawl of the Wild matchup with momentum and a chance to write their name in pen in the FCS playoff bracket. In rivalries like that, you can throw records out the window. Playing solely on emotion and passion, strange things can happen. That’s what makes rivalries so great.
This end-of-season November stretch is obviously pivotal for the team’s postseason future, and the way it’s designed should deliver optimism about what it’ll be able to achieve.
There’s at least four teams in the Big Sky currently better off
The problem is the Griz sit in sixth in the Big Sky standings. That is likely to change by the end of the season, but it certainly makes their playoff road much tougher.
Last year, the Big Sky sent a league-record five teams to the FCS playoffs. As of now, that would exclude the Griz. They should finish the year higher than sixth, but still, how much higher is important. A conference sending five teams is a rare feat and will be hard to repeat.
When the committee looks at the BSC and sees Montana State, Sac State, Weber State and Idaho all likely ahead of Montana, that’ll raise questions. Did they do enough to earn their bid?
They could use some help from some lower-tier BSC teams to pull off an upset as the regular season winds to a close.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.