MISSOULA — Doug Fraley’s new track and field coaching crew at the University of Montana excludes one familiar, highly decorated name: Paul Reneau.
Reneau, a former Griz track athlete and football player who competed in two Olympics, was let go soon after Fraley was hired as the director of the track and field program in August. Reneau, who had coached sprints and relays for nearly a decade, said he was given one meeting that lasted about five minutes with Fraley, who told him that he was out of a job.
“He came in on a Tuesday, and by Friday I was gone,” Reneau recalled. “What he says is that when he got a head coach job, his promise to himself was he wanted to coach the sprints. So, he says, ‘I got to let you go.’ That was pretty much it. There wasn’t anything other than that. I’m kind of looking at him like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
Fraley confirmed the reasoning and quick departure of Reneau was because he knew he was going to coach sprints and relays, and they don’t need two coaches doing that. He likened it to a new head football coach letting go of the existing offensive coordinator if he wanted to be the OC.
As a head coach, Fraley gets to put together his staff how he sees fit and he’s able to coach whatever events he wants. Head coaches in any sport, like when Bobby Hauck took over the football program in 2018, get to decide which assistants to retain or let go and who to bring in.
Montana athletic director Kent Haslam said he advocates for the assistants who’ve been on staff and makes a pitch to new head coaches to consider retaining them. However, Fraley knew that if he ever became a head coach, he’d coach the sprints, events he grew up around as his father, Bob Fraley, excelled with coaching sprints, jumps and pole vault at Fresno State.
“That’s an area that I’m passionate about, and I feel like we can build in that area, and that is an area that I want to lead,” he said. “One of the big things that I’ve always been interested in is coaching sprinters. To me, it’s the most exciting area of our sport. It’s an area that transcends our sport into other sports.
“One of my favorite things in the world to do is to coach relays. To me, that’s one of the most exciting parts of a track meet is the 4x1 and 4x4 relays. Just an area that I’ve been looking forward to if I ever got a head coaching job was really being able to delegate other areas that I’ve coached in the past to allow me to coach what I’m very passionate about, which is the sprints and relays.”
Fraley specialized in men’s sprints, jumps and multi-events while serving as the associate head coach at Tulane, where he spent nine seasons from 2011-19. His sprinters had podium finishes at the American Athletic Conference championships in 2017 and 2018, and set a school record in the 4x1 relay.
Reneau had been working with UM’s sprinters and relay teams for the past five years as a full-time coach after he spent the prior three years as a volunteer. His athletes made multiple NCAA regional appearances, won Big Sky Conference championships and set school records.
Fraley said his decision to let Reneau go had no bearing on how successful or unsuccessful he had been coaching the Griz. Whether Reneau’s departure is as simple as Fraley’s desire to coach sprints and relays, Reneau isn’t interested in digging into other unsubstantiated theories.
“In a lot of ways, I’m a purist and try to not put things that are not reality into my existence,” he said. “It’s OK that I feel how I feel. There are two dials, tuner and volume, so I got to be careful what am tuning: sadness or anger.
"It’s easy to pretend that one is the same as the other, and it isn’t. Then what am I turning the volume up on? I can be sad as a human being and angry as a human being. But I deal more with the sadness part because I’m not doing something I really love and am passionate about.”
Fraley is coaching horizontal jumps and relays in addition to sprints. In all three events, sprinting is the main thing or a major factor in determining success. He coached jumps and multi-events, which features a sprinting element, over the past three years at Washington State.
Fraley is best known for his pole vaulting prowess as an athlete and a coach. He was a three-time NCAA champion in the event at Fresno State in the late 1980s. He’s developed 17 NCAA Championship qualifiers and 10 All-Americans in the pole vault.
Yet, Fraley isn’t coaching the vertical jumpers, which includes the pole vaulters. Taking that spot is his wife, Erica Fraley. She has credentials in her own right as a two-time Big XII champion at Texas A&M, a 2008 Olympics qualifier and the former owner of the Louisiana Pole Vault Compound, which trained high school state champs, All-Americans and national champs.
“The pole vaulters are getting actually a better deal, I feel like, with her coaching them versus me because that’s where her passion lies,” he said. “For me, I would much rather spend time with the speed athletes in the horizontal jumps and the sprints and relays. I am coaching the exact events that I would be coaching whether she was here or not. That’s for sure because I want to focus on speed power of the horizontal jumps and the sprints and relays.
“I’ve coached a lot of vertical jumps. I had really, really good success with that at Washington State as far as the high jumpers are concerned. But it’s a new chapter for me both moving to a head coaching position and leading a program broadly as well as getting a chance to coach the things that I’m really passionate about at this point in my career.”
Reneau’s departure is the end of his second era at Montana. His first stint at UM was as an athlete who graduated with a degree in social work in 1984.
Reneau played football and ran track for the Griz on a scholarship. That opportunity helped him escape gang-infested Los Angeles, where he spent several years after living the first 13 years of his life in Belize.
Reneau went on to compete in the 100-meter dash at the 1984 Olympics and as a velodrome cyclist at the 1988 Olympics. He has USATF Level 1, 2 and 3 certifications in the sprints, hurdles and relays, and recently received his IAAF Level 5 endorsement, the highest level, he said.
“I initially didn’t want to wear Griz stuff, but I’ve decided I’ll wear my Griz gear because it’s not the Griz that are the problem, it’s the people,” he said. “I’m a Griz for life. I went to school there and then had a dream job coaching there. I’m a Griz for life. I don’t even wear blue (rival Montana State’s color). I wear Griz gear because of who I am. I’m not ditching it because someone says you don’t fit into my scheme of however I want to do coaching.”
Reneau is being paid the remainder of his contract, Haslam confirmed. He had signed that contract, which runs through the end of the current fiscal year, before Fraley was hired.
The fact that Reneau is still being paid didn’t mean Fraley has been hamstringed financially and told he couldn’t hire another assistant, he said. Fraley still has one spot to fill on his staff — a distance coach — after he brought in Erica Fraley, who is also the director of operations, retained hurdles and multis coach Lindsey Hall, and hired throws coach John Kolb from WSU.
Fraley has been going through the process of vetting applicants for the distance position because he gets to hire the head cross country coach as the director of track and field. He expects to hire someone in between the end of the cross country season in a couple weeks and the start of the indoor track season in January, he said.
While it could be seen as a disservice to the cross country athletes to be coached by two volunteers this fall, Fraley thought it was best to keep them working with the coaches they had in the preseason before his hire. The volunteers are AJ Eckmann, a former Griz runner, and Erin Clark.
“It’s a short season, and if you’re on a direction and you’re on an upward trajectory with the coaches that we’ve had, I felt like it would be a disservice to them to say, ‘Ok, here’s your new coach and potentially a new philosophy and different training ideas,’” he said. “I’ve felt all along that they would get the most benefit and do the best that they can do at the Big Sky Conference meet by staying the course.”
Reneau isn’t interested in leaving Missoula and living somewhere else, which limits his college coaching opportunities. He continues to run his own local training business, Athletic Development Academy.
Reneau didn’t set out to become a college coach. He got into it by chance. He coached middle school track for over a decade at Meadow Hill and coached high school track at Frenchtown for seven years before joining UM.
During that time, he worked as a counselor within the Missoula Country Public Schools system. He was employed by Western Montana Mental Health Center from 1993 until 2016, when he became a full-time coach at UM.
“If I coach in college again, I’d have to move,” he said. “I think about it, but then I’m like, ‘No I love Missoula, I love my life here.’ I’ve lived here longer than I’ve lived any place in my life. If somebody called me and said, ‘I have the deal for you,’ I’d listen, but I’ll really have to think about what that decision is.
“What I’d really love is to own my own building and have a performance center. If that could happen here, life would be great, not that life isn’t great doing other things.”
