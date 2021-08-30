MISSOULA — Former Montana football players Dante Olson, Dalton Sneed and Jerry Louie-McGee are no longer on a CFL roster, having been released or choosing to leave prior to the season without having played in any pro games since they exhausted their college eligibility in 2019.
Olson "retired" from the Edmonton Elks on June 24, according to the CFL transactions wire. He had signed with Edmonton on March 31 after his attempts to make the NFL were unsuccessful.
Olson signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in April 2020, was cut in August 2020, returned to the practice squad in October 2020 but was cut in November 2020 without seeing any playing time in a game. His Instagram bio reads: "NFL Free Agent."
Sneed was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers prior to the roster deadline on July 20, according to the CFL transactions wire. He had signed with them on March 30, 2020, for his first pro shot.
Louie-McGee was released by Edmonton prior to the roster deadline on July 19, according to the CFL transactions wire. He had signed with the Elks on Dec. 28, 2020, for his first shot in the pros.
The CFL began its 2021 season on Aug. 5 after the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.
—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com
